VirTra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Annual Revenue Grows to a Record $38.0 Million, Marking a 34% Increase



Net Income Increases to $8.4 Million in 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here .

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary:

Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $10.1 million

Gross profit increased 58% year-over-year to $8.4 million, or 83% of total revenue

Net income increased by $1.4 million year-over-year to $2.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.7 million

Cash and cash equivalents of $18.9 million at December 31, 2023



Full Year 2023 Financial Summary:

Total revenue increased 34% to $38.0 million

Gross profit increased 64% to $26.7 million, or 70% of total revenue

Net income increased by $6.4 million to $8.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $11.6 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended All figures in millions, except per share data December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 % Δ December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 % Δ Total Revenue $10.1 $8.6 17% $38.0 $28.3 34% Gross Profit $8.4 $5.3 58% $26.7 $16.3 64% Gross Margin 83% 61% N/A 70% 57% N/A Net Income (Loss) $2.8 $1.4 N/A $8.4 $2.0 N/A Diluted EPS $0.25 $0.13 N/A $0.77 $0.18 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $1.7 $1.9 N/A $11.6 $4.0 N/A

Management Commentary

“2023 was a year of substantial transformation, which culminated in a strong fourth quarter with revenue of $10.1 million – our third double-digit million revenue quarter in 2023. This performance led to record-breaking annual revenue of $38.0 million, representing a 34% increase from 2022,” said VirTra CEO John Givens. “Our success has been the result of strategic changes we’ve implemented across our business, particularly in enhancing our internal operations. Last year, we successfully upgraded our machine shop and consolidated production into a single facility, implemented a new ERP system, and revised our processes for scalability, just to name a few of the operational strides we took. These actions have increased our throughput significantly and improved our book-to-ship ratio, all while reducing production costs and maintaining excellent product quality. We are now shipping orders that we receive within days instead of years, and we have set a solid foundation for future success as demand for our solutions continues to rise.”

“This strategic overhaul was instrumental in effectively working through the substantial backlog we faced entering 2023. With that backlog down to $19.4 million entering 2024, growing bookings and our pipeline will be critical to our growth trajectory going forward. To align more closely with future growth opportunities, we also restructured our sales team, introducing new methodologies, adopting a territory-based approach, and revising our compensation structure. We expect these adjustments to enhance our sales productivity and bolster our customer success functions.

“As our newly implemented sales strategies begin to take root, we expect that the technological innovations we made in 2023 will drive further interest from the core law enforcement market and the military sector. The introduction of V-XR®, our extended reality training platform, has been met with great interest, with a very positive market reception setting us up for strong delivery volume starting in the next few months. V-XR’s emphasis on training soft skills, such as managing mental health crises, is set to broaden our reach within our core target markets but also in wider settings, such as in hospitals and educational institutions. Additionally, to better serve military customers, we integrated VBS, a premier military software that facilitates the creation of real-time, geo-specific training into our simulators. Despite the typically longer sales cycles in the military market, our foothold is expanding ahead of schedule.

“Building on our operating momentum, we are moving into the second quarter with high confidence in our trajectory for continued growth for 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 16% to $10.1 million from $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue was driven by continued demand for training solutions with government customers, both domestically and internationally.

Gross profit increased 58% to $8.4 million from $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin was 83%, an increase compared to 61% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net operating expense was $5.8 million, compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net operating expense was associated with additional staffing and the opening of the Company’s Orlando facility.

Operating income increased by $0.7 million to $2.6 million from $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income was $2.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share (based on 11.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $1.7 million, compared to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 34% to $38.0 million from $28.3 million in 2022. The increase in revenue was primarily the result of increases in simulator and accessory sales, STEP sales, and design and prototyping revenue.

Gross profit increased 64% to $26.7 million from $16.3 million in 2022. Gross profit margin was 70%, an increase compared to 57% in 2022. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to the aforementioned increase in revenue while maintaining cost of sales in line with 2022 levels. Also contributing to this increase was an unusual event of the Company’s receiving a $3 million kickoff milestone payment in connection with a contract for custom work, for which no significant costs were associated.

Net operating expense was $17.0 million in 2023, compared to $13.7 million in 2022. The increase in net operating expense was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits resulting from the addition of new staff, expenses for the new Orlando office, as well as an increase in R&D spend, and the implementation expense related to the launch of the Company’s new ERP system.

Operating income jumped to $9.6 million in 2023, a $7.0 million increase from $2.6 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $8.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share (based on 11.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased to $11.1 million from $3.6 million in 2022.

Financial Commentary

“In the fourth quarter we continued to grow our revenue while making improvements to our profitability metrics,” said VirTra CFO Alanna Boudreau. “The changes we’ve made internally to our operations have also had a significant effect on the margin growth we had in the fourth quarter and throughout the year. Based on our recent performance, we are expecting that our backlog will remain lower than past levels historically as we focus on continuing to improve our book-to-ship ratio moving forward. We anticipate continued revenue and profitability expansion as we move into additional markets outside of law enforcement in 2024.”

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, Increase % 2023 2022 (Decrease) Change Net Income $ 8,402,858 $ 1,955,898 $ 6,446,960 330 % Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 1,818,812 571,642 1,247,170 218 % Depreciation and amortization 928,545 887,118 41,427 5 % Interest (net) (20,440 ) 190,772 (211,212 ) (111 )% EBITDA $ 11,129,775 $ 3,605,430 $ 7,524,345 209 % Right of use amortization 496,127 412,335 83,792 20 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,625,902 $ 4,017,765 $ 7,608,137 189 %

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections.

- Financial Tables to Follow - VIRTRA, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,849,842 $ 13,483,597 Accounts receivable, net 15,724,147 3,002,887 Inventory, net 12,404,880 9,592,328 Unbilled revenue 1,109,616 7,485,990 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 906,803 531,051 Total current assets 48,995,288 34,095,853 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 15,487,012 15,267,133 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 716,687 1,212,814 Intangible assets, net 567,540 587,777 Security deposits, long-term 35,691 35,691 Other assets, long-term 201,670 376,461 Deferred tax asset, net 3,630,154 2,238,762 Total long-term assets 20,638,754 19,718,638 Total assets $ 69,634,042 $ 53,814,491 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,282,427 $ 1,251,240 Accrued compensation and related costs 2,221,416 1,494,890 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,970,559 1,917,922 Note payable, current 226,355 232,537 Operating lease liability, short-term 317,840 557,683 Deferred revenue, short-term 6,736,175 4,302,492 Total current liabilities 15,754,772 9,756,764 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 3,012,206 1,605,969 Note payable, long-term 7,813,021 8,050,116 Operating lease liability, long-term 432,176 720,023 Total long-term liabilities 11,257,403 10,376,108 Total liabilities 27,012,175 20,132,872 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,107,230 shares and 10,900,759 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 1,109 1,089 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding Additional paid-in capital 31,957,765 31,420,395 Retained earnings 10,662,993 2,260,135 Total stockholders’ equity 42,621,867 33,681,619 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 69,634,042 $ 53,814,491





VIRTRA, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For the years ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenues: Net sales $ 38,043,360 $ 28,302,244 Total revenue 38,043,360 28,302,244 Cost of sales 11,378,264 12,047,366 Gross profit 26,665,096 16,254,878 Operating expenses: General and administrative 14,235,194 11,054,333 Research and development 2,794,314 2,606,840 Net operating expense 17,029,508 13,661,173 Income from operations 9,635,588 2,593,705 Other income (expense): Other income 888,464 194,523 Other (expense) income (302,382 ) (260,688 ) Net other income (expense) 586,082 (66,165 ) Income before provision for income taxes 10,221,670 2,527,540 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 1,818,812 571,642 Net income $ 8,402,858 $ 1,955,898 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,958,448 10,863,680 Diluted 10,963,477 10,873,606



