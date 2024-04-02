Mother's Day Experience "One for You, One for Me" Bouquets and Bubbles Hosted by Peoria Florist at the Colonnade
NEW FLORAL DESIGN CLASS OFFERS UNIQUE TWO-HOUR MOTHER’S DAY EXPERIENCE. A FUN EVENING OF FLOWER ARRANGING AND CHAMPAGNE SIPPING AT THE COLONNADE
We are thrilled to host the 'One for You, One for Me' Mother's Day Experience at the Colonnade”PEORIA, AZ, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peoria Florist is excited to announce the upcoming luxurious Mother's Day experience, Bouquets and Bubbles "One for You, One for Me", taking place on Sunday, May 5th at 2:00 PM at the Colonnade inside the Peoria Sports Complex. This event promises to be an evening of fun, creativity, and friendship, all in a stunning setting.
— Anthem Pleasant
Guests will have the opportunity to learn the art of flower arranging while sipping on delicious champagne. The Colonnade, with its elegant architecture and beautiful surroundings, will provide the perfect backdrop for this unique experience. Attendees will be guided by professional florists who will teach them how to create their own beautiful bouquets to take home. It's the perfect way to spend the Sunday afternoon with friends, making memories and learning a new skill.
The new and exciting floral design class is now available for those looking to tap into their creative side. The two-hour long class operates in two halves, providing a well-rounded Mother’s Day experience for participants. The first hour consists of a sign-in process, a meet and greet, and introductions to the other members of the class. The second hour is where the real fun begins, as participants get to make two floral designs under the tutelage of a master designer.
The class, offered by Peoria Florist aims to provide a unique and interactive experience for individuals interested in floral design. Unlike traditional classes that focus solely on theory and techniques, this class offers a hands-on approach that allows participants to create their own designs. During the second hour, participants will have the opportunity to make two floral designs - one bigger bouquet for themselves and one smaller one that can be given away as a gift, “One for me, one for you.” Under the guidance of a master designer, participants will learn the art of floral design and get to take home their creations. This class is perfect for those looking to learn a new skill, bond with others, or simply have a fun and creative experience.
The floral design class is open to individuals of all skill levels and is a great way to spend a couple of hours in a relaxed and welcoming environment. With limited class sizes, participants will receive personalized attention and guidance from the master designer. This is fabulous opportunity to indulge in some bubbly and get creative with flowers. Whether you're looking for a fun outing with friends or a Mother’s Day experience, Bouquets and Bubbles "One for You, One for Me" is the perfect event for you.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Peoria Florist's ticket website or (623) 979-3121. Follow us on social media for updates and sneak peeks of what's in store for "Bouquets and Bubbles."
About Peoria Florist
An Arizona company established in 1984, is an events & retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; holidays, sympathy, funeral, new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, and weddings.
Anthem Pleasant
Entrepreneur
+1 623-444-2985
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other