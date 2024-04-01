Minnesota DNR seeks input on updates to pheasant and waterfowl plans (published April 1, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for feedback on pheasant and duck management which will inform updates to the state’s duck and pheasant action plans.

“We’re starting the process to refresh these two action plans to reflect current conditions and public priorities and to inform near-term management priorities for 2025-2030,” said Leslie McInenly, DNR wildlife populations and regulations manager. “We’re in the scoping phase of the updates and there will be additional input opportunities once we have adjustments to propose for these plans.”

McInenly said the process is starting with outreach to tribal nations, conservation organizations, and Minnesotans. Initial input will be used to identify gaps in the current plans, including potential adjustments to plan objectives, strategies or performance metrics, and general priorities for work in the coming years.

Both the duck and pheasant action plans were drafted to guide shorter term management actions in support of longer-term strategic plans, including the 50-year Long Range Duck Recovery Plan adopted in 2006 and the National Wild Pheasant Conservation Plan.

People can share their thoughts in an online questionnaire available on the Engage with DNR webpage.

The plans for these popular birds focus on longer-term conservation efforts designed to foster stewardship of ducks, pheasants and their habitats. The action plans were developed with the help of conservation and tribal partners as well as the public and technical experts. Each action plan is designed to identify management priorities to inform DNR work planning as well as collaborative efforts conservation partners. Each outlines short-term actions that can help fulfill long-term conservation goals.

More information about Minnesota DNR habitat work, activities and accomplishments related to the action plans, as well as the plans themselves, are available on the Minnesota DNR waterfowl webpage and pheasant webpage.