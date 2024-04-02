Man Charged with Murder in 30-Year-Old Cold Case Sued for Wrongful Death
With Bernadean’s killer now identified, her surviving children have retained the law firm of Parker & McConkie to represent them.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 11, 1995, Berna Dean Klingenberg was brutally murdered, leaving her minor children, Erin Hennessy-Rennau and Michael Hennessy, without their mother. At the time, the children were told their mother had died by suicide, but they couldn’t believe that their mother would take her own life. However, there was no way for them to know exactly what had happened.
Many years later, the cold case was reopened, evidence was newly examined, and in May 2023, Berna Dean’s husband, Keith Klingenberg, was arrested and charged with First Degree murder. Mr. Klingenberg currently remains, held without bond, in the Salt Lake County Jail, where he awaits trial set for October 2024.
With Berna Dean’s killer now identified, her surviving children have retained the law firm of Parker & McConkie (www.parkerandmcconkie.com) to represent them in a civil suit for wrongful death against Mr. Klingenberg.
Attorney Judson Burton of Parker & McConkie stated, “For nearly three decades, Ms. Hennessy-Rennau and Mr. Hennessy were left without clear answers about their mother’s death; that has since changed with the first-degree felony murder charge against Mr. Klingenberg. And with that change, the time has come for my clients to seek redress for the wrongful death of their mother, Berna Dean, and to vindicate what they have long suspected: she did not take her own life.”
Berna Dean’s son, Michael Hennessy, said, “Although it has been nearly 30 years since she was senselessly killed, we remain determined to seek the truth and justice for our mother.”
Copies of the Criminal Information/Indictment (Case No. 231905621) and the Wrongful Death Civil Complaint (Case No. 240901632), filed on February 26, 2024, are available at this link: https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/wrongful-death-man-charged-with-utah-murder
Parker & McConkie trial attorneys have been recognized for their expertise and long-standing commitment to standing up for the civil rights and protection of vulnerable groups and individuals, including victims of domestic violence.
