HNL Lab Medicine Unveils Lifesaving Cellular Therapy Laboratory

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine, a leader in comprehensive laboratory services, proudly announces the grand opening of a state-of-the art Cellular Therapy Laboratory, made possible by a generous donation from the Hall family. Designed to meet the increasing demand for personalized medicine and lifesaving therapies, the Tom and Karin Hall Cellular Therapy Laboratory is equipped with the latest technologies and staffed by a team of highly skilled experts.



The laboratory will focus on cellular therapy applications that were unavailable in the Lehigh Valley area. Hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) and cellular therapy (CT) are critical tools in the treatment of hematologic cancers; yet only one third of patients who need transplants receive them. Limitations to accessing these therapies include availability of physicians with expertise, facilities with CT labs, and clinical programs capable of supporting the complex needs of patients.

“There is a need for lengthy inpatient stays and frequent outpatient visits during treatments,” said Dr. Elsie Lee, Chief of Transfusion Services. “In the Lehigh Valley, with a population of approximately 1 million people, no HSCT/CT center exists within a 50-mile radius. Instead, patients are referred to centers in Hershey, Philadelphia, and New York. Aside from the physical, mental, and socio-economic impacts of a cancer diagnosis, the need to travel takes a toll on vulnerable patients and places stress on their loved ones and support systems.”

The creation of a comprehensive HSCT/CT program will facilitate health equity by removing these barriers. Instead of making long trips with protracted stays requiring lodging, patients will be able to access care closer to home. “An experienced, multidisciplinary team of HNL Lab Medicine and Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) colleagues will be available to provide comprehensive care for patients with hematologic cancers.”

“With the generosity and support of the Hall family, and in close collaboration with our LVHN colleagues, we have been able to build and equip this brand-new laboratory. HNL Lab Medicine has aligned with LVHN to create a clinical program, collection center, and cellular therapy laboratory. In doing so, we will be able to perform apheresis collections, stem cell processing, and lifesaving treatment for patients in the Lehigh Valley.”

The opening of the Tom and Karin Hall Cellular Therapy Laboratory reaffirms HNL Lab Medicine’s commitment to innovation, scientific excellence, and patient-centered care. For more information, visit hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 14 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. Over 1,200 employees, including over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, work together to provide high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Alexandra Ford alexandra.ford@hnl.com 484-425-8007