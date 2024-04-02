meshIQ Announces Expanded Capabilities to Support Azure Driven Cloud Initiatives
PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- meshIQ is the leading observability and management platform for Messaging, Event Processing, and Streaming solutions deployed across Hybrid Cloud (MESH), and today announces expanded capabilities for companies that are undergoing cloud first digital transformation initiatives.
Organizations rely on meshIQ to provide complete management, observability, and monitoring of Integration MESH with 360° Situational Awareness®. With a single platform that supports all commonly used MESH solutions, meshIQ helps organizations accelerate DevOps, simplify management, and improve uptime and customer experience.
meshIQ is now bringing these capabilities to Azure Service Bus (SB) users as well. The latest product update not only provides Azure SB users with observability functionality but also supports open telemetry users that wish to incorporate meshIQ into an existing solution that contains technologies like Prometheus or Grafana. Additionally, this latest release also includes added support for Kafka to allow more comprehensive observability as well as an enhanced ability to interact with Kafka messages.
According to Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, “meshIQ customers will now be able to enjoy an even greater degree of observability, management and control of their middleware and messaging environment, whether it is deployed on the cloud, on-premise or across both and now be able to support third party tools that participate in the Open Telemetry ecosystem.”
“At meshIQ, our mission is to make integration MESH easy to manage and observe,” said Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, further adding that “Added support for Kafka for the MESH platforms such as Solace PubSub+, IBM MQ and Tibco EMS uniquely positions us to serve a wide range of use cases while providing unmatched visibility across integration MESH.”
To learn more about meshIQ and its offerings, visit: meshiq.com
____
meshIQ is a global organization with offices in the United States. meshIQ platform’s full capabilities move beyond monitoring with comprehensive observability and management. Obtaining actionable insights from middleware mesh, bringing focus and clarity to complex hybrid environments. Application and Integration DevOps professionals in industries such as Financial Services, Insurance, Major Retail, and Supply Chain rely heavily on messaging, event processing, and streaming to build mission-critical applications. With technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, meshIQ is the world’s leading partner of choice for enterprises that reduces failures and runs with greater efficiency.
