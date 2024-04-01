Lemon Lion Consulting is Doing More for Their Clients, Offering Later Hours and Zero Down

Lemon Lion Consulting, experts in the timeshare exit industry, are excited to announce two new initiatives that will do even more for their clients.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ongoing effort to serve its customers better, Lemon Lion Consulting has announced two new services — offering later operating hours and a zero money-down program.

The company has extended its Client Services team and the hours of operation to accommodate clients across different time zones. The Client Services team is now available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

While Lemon Lion Consulting is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company attracts clients nationwide due to its rich background in consulting, legal services, and consumer advocacy within the timeshare exit industry.

The team has more than 20 years of collective experience, specializing in navigating the complexities of timeshare contracts. Clients who are wrapped up in a timeshare and want to exit it have many options but often need the guidance and hands-on assistance that Lemon Lion Consulting provides.

In addition to offering solutions for timeshare exits, Lemon Lion Consulting includes services such as guaranteed credit repair and identity protection of up to $1 million, ensuring its client’s personal and financial security both during and after the timeshare exit process.

To do even more for their clients, Lemon Lion Consulting is now offering financing options that allow clients to get started with no down payment and no payments for the first 30 days. This unique offering enables clients to start seeing progress on their timeshare cancellation and credit repair without paying any money upfront.

Lemon Lion Consulting can offer services such as these because they are supremely confident in what they can do for their clients. By not requiring money upfront, the company engenders trust among its clients, many of whom may be skeptical of businesses in the timeshare industry.

When clients work with Lemon Lion Consulting, they can experience timeshare freedom in just three easy steps.

First, a timeshare cancellation expert qualifies a client’s case for service, all backed by the company’s 100% money-back guarantee. Second, clients are assigned a dedicated account manager with whom they work hand-in-hand to negotiate the release from the timeshare with the resort.

The third step is to finalize that release so clients can get the financial and emotional relief they need.

In addition to extended hours for its Client Services team and a no-money-down program, Lemon Lion Consulting offers all prospective clients a free 30-minute session with an experienced cancellation expert who will walk them through the process and answer any questions they might have.

For more information on how Lemon Lion Consulting helps clients exit timeshare contracts, please visit lemonlionconsulting.com.

About Lemon Lion Consulting

Founded by paralegal and business owner Soraya Leon, Lemon Lion Consulting has been helping clients successfully exit their timeshare contracts since 2017. With a team of experienced exit specialists and a 100% guarantee, Lemon Lion Consulting has assisted countless individuals and companies who desire relief from their timeshare contracts.