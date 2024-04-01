Vietnamese Party delegation pays working visit to Japan

VIETNAM, April 1 - TOKYO — Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai is leading a high-level delegation on a working visit to Japan.

The visit, which takes place from March 31 to April 3, comes at a significant time as the relationship between Việt Nam and Japan continues to thrive. Last November, the two countries achieved a significant milestone by upgrading their ties to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World."

The delegation held separate meetings with Vice President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan Aso Taro and Secretary-General of the LDP Motegi Toshimitsu, and received Governor Shuhei Kishimoto of Wakayama prefecture.

At the meetings, Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirmed Việt Nam always treasures the comprehensive strategic partnership with Japan.

She conveyed her readiness to collaborate with the government, LDP, and various political parties and localities of Japan, aiming to intensify and enhance the bilateral relationship in line with its new position and level.

To deepen the bilateral ties in the new phase, the Party official suggested that both sides, especially the CPV and LDP, leverage the roles of the ruling parties in concretising shared high-level perceptions and significant elements stated in the joint statement on the upgrade of the bilateral relations.

It is also necessary to strengthen the bilateral political relationship through high-level leaders' visits and meetings through party, state, government, parliamentary, and people-to-people channels, while promoting economic cooperation and locality-to-locality exchanges, she noted.

Mai also expressed her wish that Japan would continue to pay attention to and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living and working in the country.

For their part, the leaders of the LDP and Wakayama prefecture highly appreciated Mai's proposals. They said Japan always attaches importance to the bilateral ties, considers Việt Nam an important comprehensive strategic partner in the region, and is ready to work with the Vietnamese Party and State to enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation across various fields.

They said the LDP is willing to promote its friendship with the CPV, as well as to support Japan's continued collaboration with Việt Nam in industrialisation, modernisation, economic connectivity and cooperation in sustainable development-oriented areas and international issues.

The leaders said they back the two countries’ localities and people-to-people organisations to increase exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and consolidate the Việt Nam-Japan friendship foundation.

The Vietnamese delegation also met CPV officials and members and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy. Mai acknowledged their positive contributions and suggested they further contribute to strengthening and promoting the two nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership for sustainable development, for the interests of their people, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNS