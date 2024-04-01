AB1169 in Asm: Representative Tusler added as a coauthor - 2024-04-01

WISCONSIN, April 1 - An Act to amend 66.0401 (1m) (intro.); and to create 66.0401 (1r), 66.0401 (4) (h), 196.49 (4m) and 196.491 (3) (d) 9. of the statutes; Relating to: requiring local approval for certain wind and solar projects before Public Service Commission approval.