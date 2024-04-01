Bone Densitometer Market Size Expected to Reach USD 466.83 Mn by 2032

The bone densitometer market size is calculated at USD 318.57 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 466.83 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2032.

Ottawa, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone densitometer market size was valued at USD 308.33 million in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 437.07 million by 2031, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights:

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) emerged as the dominant technology in the bone density testing market for 2023, solidifying its position as the preferred method for diagnosis.

Osteoporosis and osteopenia diagnoses took the lead in market applications, contributing to over 60% of the market share in 2023.

Hospitals and specialty clinics remained the primary settings for conducting DXA scans in 2023, indicating their central role in bone health assessment.



In India, 60 million people have osteoporosis, with 80% of them being women. Due to the increasing prevalence of bone issues, there is a growing demand for densitometers.

A bone densitometer is a unique machine doctors use to check our bones' strength. This is important because it helps them determine if someone's bones might be weak and more likely to break. One big problem it helps detect is osteoporosis, where bones become fragile. Doctors use this machine to see if someone's bones are less dense than they should be. They can then decide if the person needs treatment or advice to make their bones stronger and prevent fractures.

Download a short version of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/personalized-scope/5125

This machine is helpful for a few reasons. It's great for checking older adults, especially women after menopause, who are at higher risk of osteoporosis. It helps doctors monitor how strong their bones are and catch any problems early. It's good for keeping track of changes in bone density over time. This means doctors can see if treatments are working or if there's a higher risk of breaking bones.

Bone densitometry isn't just for osteoporosis. It's also used in other conditions that can affect bone health, like cystic fibrosis, chronic kidney diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis. So, it's a versatile tool in healthcare.

The market for bone densitometers has grown a lot recently. That's partly because people are more aware of the importance of bone health, especially as populations age. As we live longer, the risk of osteoporosis and fractures increases, so more people need bone density tests. Also, the machines are getting better and easier to use, thanks to new technology. This makes them more accurate and available in more places, which means more people can benefit from them.

Bone Densitometers are Crucial for Monitoring Older People's Bone Health

As people age, their bones can weaken and break more easily. This is especially true for older folks, especially women, after they've gone through menopause. To help keep an eye on bone health and catch any problems early, doctors use a particular machine called a Bone Densitometer. This machine measures how strong someone's bones are by checking their density.

For instance,

In 2022, there has been a significant increase in the global elderly population. The demographic of individuals aged 65 and above is expanding faster than other age groups worldwide. From approximately 260 million in 1980, the number of older individuals has tripled to 761 million in 2021. Projections indicate that by 2030, this figure is expected to surpass 1 billion and reach over 1.6 billion by 2050. By the end of the twenty-first century, it is estimated that the world's elderly population could reach nearly 2.5 billion.



As the elderly population grows, we can expect more cases of these bone-related problems. Since older adults are more likely to have issues like osteoporosis, where bones become fragile, the need for bone densitometer is increasing. These machines are crucial for checking and watching over bone health in older people, helping doctors decide what treatments or precautions might be needed.

Because there are more and more older folks worldwide, the demand for these bone density tests is increasing, too. This has caused the market for bone densitometers to grow. And because technology keeps improving, these machines are getting more precise and accessible for doctors to use, so they're becoming available in more places. Because the world's population is getting older, there's a more significant need for bone densitometers to help keep bones strong and prevent breaks in older adults.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Early Detection of Osteoporosis Allows Doctors to Recommend Treatments to Strengthen Bones and Reduce Fracture Risks

The increasing number of women experiencing osteoporosis after menopause is expected to boost market growth significantly. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 200 million women worldwide have osteoporosis. Among them, approximately 1 in 10 women aged 60, 2 in 5 aged 80, 1 in 5 aged 70, and 2 in 3 aged 90 have osteoporosis. Additionally, about 1 in 3 women over 50 suffer from osteoporotic fractures.

Osteoporosis is a condition where bones get fragile and break easily. This has increased demand for bone densitometers, special machines that check bone strength. These devices are essential for finding out if someone's bones are weak, a sign they might have osteoporosis. With more people learning about osteoporosis and its risks, there's a more significant push for early detection and prevention. This is especially true because the population is getting older, and older people are more likely to have osteoporosis.

For instance,

In 2021, the National Institutes of Health Osteoporosis and Related Bone Diseases reported that certain lifestyle habits such as being inactive, drinking too much alcohol, and smoking are significant factors contributing to osteoporosis in men. These habits create an urgent need to address the increasing prevalence of the condition.



Doctors use Bone Densitometers to determine how strong someone's bones are and if they're at risk of breaking. By catching osteoporosis early, doctors can suggest treatments like medicine, vitamins, and changes in lifestyle to make bones stronger and lower the chances of fractures. Furthermore, because bone densitometer technology is improving, these machines are becoming more accurate and easier to use. This means they're becoming more popular in hospitals, clinics, and places where people get medical check-ups worldwide. So, as more people understand the importance of bone health, the demand for bone densitometers keeps increasing, and companies that make them are selling more.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/customization/5125

Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Diseases

According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney disease is a significant cause of death worldwide. In the United States, around 37 million adults (which is about 1 in 7) have kidney disease, but most of them, about 90%, don't even know it. Even among those with severe kidney disease, 2 out of 5 people are unaware of their condition. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S., which is roughly 80 million people, are at risk of developing kidney disease.

Kidney diseases can lead to bone problems because the kidneys help regulate minerals like calcium, which is essential for bone strength. When kidneys aren't working correctly, it can affect how our bodies use calcium and other minerals, weakening bones. This can increase the risk of fractures and other bone-related issues. As a result, doctors often use bone densitometers to check bone density in people with kidney diseases. By measuring bone density, doctors can assess the risk of bone complications and make treatment decisions. With the rise in kidney diseases, mainly due to factors like diabetes and high blood pressure, the demand for bone densitometers has increased. These machines play a crucial role in managing the bone health of individuals with kidney diseases, helping to prevent fractures and improve overall quality of life.

For instance,

G.E. Healthcare created Lunar Expert, a densitometer featuring enhanced spatial resolution, allowing clinicians to better identify and assess risks through advanced visualization while minimizing image blurring.



As awareness grows about the connection between kidney and bone health, the importance of Bone Densitometers in diagnosing and monitoring bone density in kidney disease patients continues to rise, driving up demand for these essential medical devices.

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry Scans are Gaining Popularity for their Effectiveness in Detecting Bone Issues Early

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) is a fancy name for an essential machine in healthcare. It's like a special camera that takes pictures of our bones to see how strong they are. Doctors use DEXA scans to check for osteoporosis, a condition where bones become weak and more likely to break. These scans help doctors find out if someone's bones are less dense than they should be, which could mean they're at risk of fractures. DEXA scans are becoming more popular because they're good at spotting bone problems early on.

Recent News,

In February 2022, Aurora Spine collaborated with Echolight Medical to promote its products to customers as part of the Aurora DEXA Platform. Echolight Medical's radiation-free "Echos portable densitometer" is used to assess software quality and measure patient bone mineral density (BMD). This partnership increases sales for both companies.



As people live longer, the risk of osteoporosis increases, which means more people need these scans to keep their bones healthy. Additionally, DEXA machines are getting better and more accessible, so more hospitals and clinics can have them. DEXA plays a significant role in strengthening our bones and preventing fractures as we age.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global central lab market surpassed USD 3.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a 5.71% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



surpassed USD 3.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a 5.71% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global biosimilar market size to grow from USD 25,125.36 million in 2022 to hit around USD 1,26,019.67 million by 2032, at a staggering CAGR of 17.6% between 2023 and 2032.



size to grow from USD 25,125.36 million in 2022 to hit around USD 1,26,019.67 million by 2032, at a staggering CAGR of 17.6% between 2023 and 2032. The global acne treatment market was estimated at USD 9,6615.6 million in 2022 to reach around USD 15,183.2 million by 2032, growing at 4.8% of CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



was estimated at USD 9,6615.6 million in 2022 to reach around USD 15,183.2 million by 2032, growing at 4.8% of CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global newborn imaging system market size was projected at USD 277.64 million in 2022 to soar around USD 441.42 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2032.



size was projected at USD 277.64 million in 2022 to soar around USD 441.42 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2032. The global biotechnology market size to grow from USD 1,224.31 billion in 2022 to reach USD 3,995.22 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2023 and 2032.



size to grow from USD 1,224.31 billion in 2022 to reach USD 3,995.22 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2023 and 2032. The global brain computer interface market size was valued at USD 2,130 million in 2022 and is estimated USD 9,445.1 million by 2032, growing at a healthy 16.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size was valued at USD 2,130 million in 2022 and is estimated USD 9,445.1 million by 2032, growing at a healthy 16.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global single-use bioprocessing market revenue surpassed USD 20.96 billion in 2022 to reach around USD 84.14 billion by 2032, at a double digit CAGR of 15.46% from 2023 to 2032.



revenue surpassed USD 20.96 billion in 2022 to reach around USD 84.14 billion by 2032, at a double digit CAGR of 15.46% from 2023 to 2032. The global liquid biopsy market is estimated to grow from USD 4,722.73 million in 2022 to reach around USD 18,280.13 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2023 and 2032.



is estimated to grow from USD 4,722.73 million in 2022 to reach around USD 18,280.13 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2023 and 2032. The global AI in medical imaging market size to grow from USD 762.84 million in 2022 and is projected USD 14,423.15 million by 2032, at a healthy 34.8% of CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size to grow from USD 762.84 million in 2022 and is projected USD 14,423.15 million by 2032, at a healthy 34.8% of CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global CAR T-Cell therapy market is estimated to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2022 to reach around USD 88.52 billion by 2032, staggering at a 29.8% of CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

Acquiring and Maintaining Bone Densitometers Can Be Costly

The cost of the machine can be a big problem for hospitals and clinics, especially those in poorer areas. Even after buying the machine, there are ongoing costs like calibration and training staff to use it. Because of this, some places might not have access to bone density tests, especially in areas with little healthcare money.

The high cost of these machines can make it hard for doctors to decide if it's worth buying them. They might worry about not making enough money from doing bone density tests or if insurance needs to cover the cost better. This means fewer people might get the tests they need, affecting how well conditions like osteoporosis are diagnosed and treated.

To fix this, we must find ways to make bone density tests more affordable. This could mean offering hospitals financial help or promoting cheaper testing options. By doing this, more people can get the necessary tests, improving bone health for everyone.

Geographical Landscape

North America has the largest share of the market for bone densitometers. The demand is expected to increase because big companies work together to improve their research and medical standards. Also, many people in this region have osteoporosis, which is a significant reason for this.

In 2021, the National Osteoporosis Foundation says that out of the 44 million Americans with weak bones and nearly 10 million with osteoporosis, the risk of fractures is higher. Around 54 million people over 50 are at risk of breaking a bone and need to consider their bone health. In Canada, the Burden of Osteoarthritis report from 2021 shows that as people get older, more of them have osteoarthritis.

According to the Arthritis Society, the report mentioned that over half (52%) of Canadians with osteoarthritis are below 65 years old. Additionally, almost 4 million Canadians, which is about one in seven adults, have osteoarthritis. Because of this, the market for research in this area is expected to grow in the coming years.

Experts expect the Asia Pacific market to grow significantly in the coming years. This is because there's a significant demand to reduce the increasing number of cases, people in the region have more money to spend, and healthcare facilities are improving. Also, countries like China and India are becoming more interested in treating osteoporosis, which will likely make the market bigger.

For instance,

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, by 2050, about half of all hip fractures due to osteoporosis worldwide will happen in this region.



Competitive Landscape

These companies are constantly innovating to stay ahead in the industry. Major players often engage in strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. Emerging players are entering the market with innovative technologies and solutions, intensifying competition further. Customer service, product quality, pricing, and after-sales support are critical factors influencing competitiveness in this market. The bone densitometer market is dynamic and competitive, with companies striving to meet evolving customer demands while differentiating themselves from rivals through innovation, quality, and strategic partnerships.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Group continued its contract with DMS Imaging, expanding beyond Europe to include Africa and the Middle East to distribute its bone densitometry products.

FUJIFILM Healthcare Group continued its contract with DMS Imaging, expanding beyond Europe to include Africa and the Middle East to distribute its bone densitometry products. In May 2021, at the Florida Orthopedic Society Annual Scientific Meeting, Echolight unveiled REMS, a radiation-free technology in a portable bone densitometer. REMS can monitor bone health indicators more frequently and safely than other methods.

Bone Densitometer Market Players

G.E. Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

DMS Group

Scanflex Healthcare AB

OSTEOSYS Corp.

Swissray

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Axial Bone Densitometry

Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA)

Quantitative computed tomography (QCT)

Peripheral Bone Densitometry

Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS)

Radiographic Absorptiometry (R.A.)

Other Peripheral Bone Densitometry Instruments



By Application

Osteoporosis and Osteopenia Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis

Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis

Body Composition Measurement Diagnosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis



By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Other End Users



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5125

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Explore the comprehensive statistics and insights on healthcare industry data and its associated segmentation: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardspackaging.com

Browse our Consulting Website@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare