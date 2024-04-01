Eighty readopted marine fisheries rules are effective today

Eighty readopted marine fisheries rules become effective today, though these rules should have minimal impact on fishing practices. The rules pertain to standards for commercial shellfish sanitation and processing procedures, and most of the amendments simply codify existing practices or regulations already implemented via proclamation.

The rules, 15A NCAC 18A .0301, .0305, .0401-.0418, .0421-.0424, .0426, .0428-.0430, .0432-.0439, .0501-.0504, .0601-.0621, .0701-.0713, and .0801-.0806, were adopted, repealed or amended, then readopted by the Marine Fisheries Commission in November 2023 under a state-mandated periodic review schedule. They ensure that North Carolina remains in compliance with the National Shellfish Sanitation Program’s Guide for the Control of Molluscan Shellfish. North Carolina must meet the minimum requirements of this guide to sell oysters, clams and scallops through interstate commerce and to protect the health of shellfish consumers.



Full text of the rules can be found in the April 1, 2024, Supplement to the 2020 N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Rulebook at https://deq.nc.gov//DMF-Rules.

For questions about these rules, email Catherine Blum, rules coordinator for the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.