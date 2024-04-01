Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,476 in the last 365 days.

Eighty readopted marine fisheries rules are effective today

Eighty readopted marine fisheries rules become effective today, though these rules should have minimal impact on fishing practices. The rules pertain to standards for commercial shellfish sanitation and processing procedures, and most of the amendments simply codify existing practices or regulations already implemented via proclamation. 

The rules, 15A NCAC 18A .0301, .0305, .0401-.0418, .0421-.0424, .0426, .0428-.0430, .0432-.0439, .0501-.0504, .0601-.0621, .0701-.0713, and .0801-.0806, were adopted, repealed or amended, then readopted by the Marine Fisheries Commission in November 2023 under a state-mandated periodic review schedule. They ensure that North Carolina remains in compliance with the National Shellfish Sanitation Program’s Guide for the Control of Molluscan Shellfish. North Carolina must meet the minimum requirements of this guide to sell oysters, clams and scallops through interstate commerce and to protect the health of shellfish consumers. 
 
Full text of the rules can be found in the April 1, 2024, Supplement to the 2020 N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Rulebook at https://deq.nc.gov//DMF-Rules.  

For questions about these rules, email Catherine Blum, rules coordinator for the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.  

You just read:

Eighty readopted marine fisheries rules are effective today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more