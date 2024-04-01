REMINDER: Registration open for North Carolina Southern Flounder Symposium

Are you interested in learning more about southern flounder (Paralichthys lethostigma) in North Carolina? Sign up to attend the North Carolina Southern Flounder Symposium.



The day-long conference, hosted by the Division of Marine Fisheries, will begin at 9 a.m. on March 20 at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, 203 S. Front St., in New Bern.



The symposium is free, but registration is required.



Speakers will discuss the life history, movement and migration, habitat of Southern Flounder, its management in North Carolina and some of the ongoing research. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to engage with each other, as well as the researchers and Division of Marine Fisheries staff, and to learn how they can contribute to the research.

Get the agenda and registration link at https://www.deq.nc.gov/flounder-symposium