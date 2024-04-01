Insights into the Air Scrubber Market and Future Trends at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2030

The air scrubber market is projected to reach $4,306.4 million by 2030.

The product launch is key growth strategy of air scrubber industry players. ” — alliedmarketresearch

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An air scrubber effectively eliminates air pollution, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), surface pollutants, pet dander, odors, and dust by continuously generating negative ions as air circulates through the ducting system. These negative ions actively seek out and neutralize contaminants suspended in the air, too small to be captured by conventional air filters.

The global air scrubber market size was valued at $1,883.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,306.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Competitors in the air scrubber market employ strategic maneuvers like mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to fortify their market positions. For example, in June 2020, Daikin Industries, Ltd. and WASSHA Inc. established Baridi Inc. to pioneer an air conditioner subscription service.

Leveraging Daikin's renowned air conditioners, known for their durability, efficiency, and eco-friendliness, as well as their extensive service networks, this partnership aims to cater to diverse industries such as hospitals and chemical plants, reducing air pollution in their surroundings and addressing growing health concerns, thus enhancing market growth prospects.

Investments and supportive government policies aimed at meeting air quality index standards and greenhouse gas emission limits are anticipated to drive the growth of the air scrubber market. For instance, in May 2019, Germany implemented a national air pollution management program mandating significant emission reductions by 2030, including reductions in fine particulate matter and compliance with the SLCP black carbon standard.

Moreover, the establishment of 58 low-emission zones in over 70 cities in Germany has led to a substantial decrease in the number of older, more polluting vehicles on the roads. These initiatives, prioritizing clean air, are expected to present opportunities for growth in the air scrubber industry during the forecast period.

Top Players:

Advanced Air Technologies Inc., Amaircare Corporation, Camfil AB, Croll Reynolds, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Novatek Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, SPX Corporation, and Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air scrubber market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on product type, the wet segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By end user industry, the metal processing registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• In-depth air scrubber market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

• The key players within the air scrubber market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the air scrubber industry.

