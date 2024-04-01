Bar One brings its deliciously diverse menu to Dartmouth

The standout casual dining brand is thrilled to be opening its first-ever restaurant in Atlantic Canada

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adjoining the new Sandman Signature Dartmouth Hotel & Suites, 2024 marks an exciting new chapter for Bar One as they announce their arrival on the Canadian East Coast. For over 15 years, they have offered guests across Western Canada an affordable and memorable dining experience. Their carefully crafted menu, made with quality, fresh ingredients, is designed to appeal to a range of tastes, catering from date night to wing night and everything in between.





"Our team is beyond excited to bring this brand to Atlantic Canada and feel honoured to kick off our Eastern Canada footprint in the fantastic city of Dartmouth," shares Deborah Gagnon, President & Chief Operating Officer of Bar One & Denny’s Canada. “As a brand, Bar One represents a genuine approach to hospitality that is both welcoming and fun – a place where you come as you are! Perfect for dinner with old friends or a first date with a new friend, Bar One is here for every outing.”

Creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for guests was one of the most important considerations in the modern design and layout of the restaurant. With a 138-seat capacity, visitors and locals alike will be able to experience amazing daily and feature menu specialties like Bar One’s Brisket Poutine in a light, warm, inviting space.





“Establishing this location has been a long-standing goal for our organization, and we could not be more pleased with the finished space, hardworking team, and, above all, the food!” explains Ron Cecillon, Managing Director of Denny’s Canada & Northland Signature Restaurants. “Bar One is a place where guests can feel a genuine passion for hospitality and this is just one of the great traits they will find at our Dartmouth restaurant. Fuelled by mouth-watering meals, a wide selection of refreshing beverages, outstanding team members, and a keen attention to what 'makes a great bar’ - we are honoured to finally become a part of the community!”

Situated at 973 Wilkinson Avenue, Bar One Dartmouth is now open from 4.00 pm – 12.00 am, 7 days a week. Not only is there an enticing list of shareable appetizers, premium loaded burgers, satisfying bowls, and entrées, but patrons will also be able to enjoy a range of daily offers such as Taco Night Tuesday, Wing Night Thursday, or Double Highball Friday. So next time you’re looking for a friendly place to unwind and have fun, stop by; the Bar One team would love to meet you.





ABOUT BAR ONE CANADA

With several of our 14 locations in Canada connected to Sandman Hotels, Bar One has become renowned as the hot spot for travelers and locals alike. From Victoria to Dartmouth, Bar One is proud to be a part of the communities we serve. With a delectable range of dishes and refreshing beverages available, our casual environment makes it the perfect place for guests to relax.

More information can be found at www.baronecanada.com or on social @baronecanada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/924e7186-90cb-4f06-ae0d-66e1e1696d1b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6369b175-a2a4-44bc-8941-a64d348d6eb0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ff30180-bd37-4308-97f6-c5d2a8bd25f9

Media Contact Bláithín Noone Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties +1 (604) 730-6610 bnoone@northland.ca