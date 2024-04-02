VertexOne Announces Leadership Transition as President and COO Retires

New leadership appointments mark exciting new chapter for VertexOne as it continues to adapt and evolve in response to market dynamics and customer needs

As we embark on this new chapter, I'm confident Tina, Chaidan & Paige will continue to lead us with vision, innovation and the relentless commitment to excellence they’ve shown in their previous roles” — Andrew Jornod, VertexOne CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, today announced a significant leadership transition as President and COO, Bobby Batson announces his retirement. The company expresses gratitude for Batson's dedicated service and invaluable contributions during his years at VertexOne.

Batson has been instrumental in guiding the company through the operational transition of VertexOne from an integration and managed service business that developed custom software solutions for clients to a fully SaaS company focused on standardizing proven processes, developing best of breed SaaS products, and expanding the company’s software portfolio through integrating strategic acquisitions, and his leadership has been integral to the company's growth and success. The entire VertexOne team extends heartfelt appreciation for Batson's years of service and wishes him all the best in his next phase and all future endeavors.

In light of this transition, VertexOne is pleased to announce strategic changes to its executive leadership team to further drive innovation, streamline operations, and position the company for continued growth. Effective immediately, the following appointments have been made:

- Tina Santizo, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Client Success, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. She brings extensive experience and a proven track record of driving innovation, leading continuous improvement initiatives, and implementing solutions to streamline processes and ensure regulatory compliance, and will oversee product management, deployment, training, and client success.

- Chaidan Lekchaum, formerly Senior Vice President of Product Deployment, will serve as Chief Technology Officer. With his extensive background in technology, solution architecture, IT management, successful history of delivery and project management, he will lead development and IT, driving technological innovation and efficiency.

- Paige Besson, previously Senior Vice President of Marketing, has been appointed as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. Bringing a wealth of experience with value creation in the energy and utility industry through keen understanding of market dynamics, customer needs, and strategic positioning, she will be responsible for brand strategy, product strategy, marketing programs, bids and proposals, and sales and partner enablement.

These appointments mark an exciting new chapter for VertexOne as it continues to adapt and evolve in response to market dynamics and customer needs. The newly appointed executives will work closely together to align strategies, streamline processes, and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration across the organization.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our company's journey as we bid farewell to Bobby, who I want to express my deepest gratitude to for his unwavering dedication and contributions, and welcome new leadership into key roles," VertexOne CEO, Andrew Jornod said. "As we embark on this new chapter, I am confident that Tina, Chaidan, and Paige will continue to lead us with vision, innovation, and the relentless commitment to excellence they’ve shown in their previous roles. Together, we will build on our past successes and embrace the opportunities ahead, driving VertexOne to new heights of success."

VertexOne is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and looks forward to the fresh perspectives and expertise that Santizo, Lekchaum, and Besson will bring to their respective roles. The company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its customers and driving sustainable growth in the years ahead.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit https://www.vertexone.net.