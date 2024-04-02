Submit Release
H.E. Ambassador Amir Hayek, Recognized for Leadership in Economic Diplomacy at The Abrahamic Business Circle

H.E. Mr. Amir Hayek, Ambassador of Israel to the UAE at The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investors Roundtable in Dubai on March 20, 2024, at the Palace Downtown-Dubai

(L-R) Ahmed Al Hosani, Dr. Raphael Nagel, Amb. Amir Hayek, Rabbi Moshe Shapoff, and Patrick Malek

Ambassador Hayek's exemplary leadership continues to inspire us all and reaffirms the importance of forging meaningful collaborations in pursuit of shared goals

I am deeply honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the strong partnership and collaboration between Israel and the UAE”
— Ambassador Hayek

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle is delighted to announce that His Excellency Mr. Amir Hayek, Ambassador of Israel to the UAE, was honored with a prestigious recognition at the Investors Roundtable held on March 20, 2024, at the Palace Downtown, Dubai. This accolade, bestowed upon him under the title "Excellence in Strengthening Economic Diplomacy, 2024," underscores Ambassador Hayek's remarkable leadership in fostering cultural bonds and advancing economic diplomacy between Israel and the UAE.

The Investors Roundtable, a premier gathering of prominent investors, entrepreneurs, and diplomats, provided an ideal setting to celebrate Ambassador Hayek's remarkable contributions. His unwavering dedication to fostering economic diplomacy and promoting cooperation between Israel and the UAE has significantly contributed to enhancing bilateral relations and fostering mutual prosperity.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the strong partnership and collaboration between Israel and the UAE," said Ambassador Hayek. "I am committed to further strengthening our economic ties and building bridges of understanding between our two nations."

In addition to Ambassador Hayek's recognition, we were privileged to have distinguished diplomats from various embassies in the UAE grace the occasion. Notably, H.E. Ambassador Arthur Mattli from Switzerland, Chargé D'Affaires Vu Thai Ha from Vietnam, Chargé d'affaires Mladen Bojanic from Montenegro, H.E. Consul General Aklilu Kebede Erena from Ethiopia, and H.E. Ambassador Ramunas Davidonis from Lithuania, all enriched the event with their presence. Ambassador Davidonis delivered an inspiring special address that resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and collaboration.

Furthermore, we were honored by the presence of Ambassador of Grenada to Israel, H.E. Alvin Schonfeld. Their participation underscored the significance of diplomatic engagement and international partnerships in driving economic growth and fostering mutual understanding.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ambassador Amir Hayek for this well-deserved recognition," said Dr. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle. "His exemplary leadership has been instrumental in promoting economic diplomacy and strengthening ties between Israel and the UAE."

The Abrahamic Business Circle remains committed to fostering collaboration and promoting economic prosperity through dialogue and partnership. We look forward to continued cooperation with all stakeholders in advancing our shared goals and objectives.

For media inquiries or further information about The Abrahamic Business Circle, please contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com.

