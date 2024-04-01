Customtees: Revolutionizing the T-Shirt Printing Industry with Unmatched Services and Quality
USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customtees, a pioneering force in the custom t-shirt printing industry, is thrilled to announce a suite of services designed to redefine the standards of quality, speed, and customer satisfaction.
As a company that believes in doing things a little differently, Customtees is committed to delivering excellence in every order, ensuring the highest quality, fastest turnaround times, superior service, competitive pricing, and innovative design solutions for every customer.
With a keen focus on the clothing industry, Customtees aims to promote its state-of-the-art services to a wider audience, ensuring that whether it’s for a cause, a story, or personal expression, they have every need covered.
From same-day t-shirt printing in Atlanta to comprehensive nationwide services, Customtees is the go-to source for all custom t-shirt printing needs.
Key Services and Benefits Include:
1. Attention to Quality: Each order is crafted with utmost care, ensuring premium quality that stands the test of time.
2. Fast Turnaround: Orders are printed and shipped with incredible speed, boasting turnaround times of 24-72 hours, and in some cases, even faster.
3. Superior Service: From the initial design to the final delivery, Customtees offers end-to-end support, ensuring a seamless experience.
4. Competitive Pricing: Affordability without compromising on quality, offering some of the most competitive rates in the market.
5. Innovative Design Tool: A user-friendly online design tool that makes creating custom t-shirts both fun and easy.
6. Customer Accounts: Simplified order processing, quote approval, and more, all through a convenient online account.
7. Exceptional Offers: Including free shipping within the U.S. for orders over $200, no added fees for rush orders, no setup fees, and no minimum order requirement.
“At Customtees, we take pride in doing things a little differently,” said the spokesperson/CEO of Customtees. “Our goal is not just to print t-shirts but to provide a platform where every cause, story, and individual can find expression through high-quality, custom-made apparel, efficiently and affordably.”
Customtees invites businesses, individuals, and organizations in Atlanta and across the nation to experience the difference of their custom t-shirt printing services. With a mission to serve every cause, every story, and everybody, Customtees is dedicated to making custom t-shirt printing accessible, easy, and enjoyable for everyone.
About Customtees:
Customtees is a leading custom t-shirt printing company based in the USA, known for its commitment to quality, speed, and customer satisfaction. With a wide range of services tailored to meet the needs of its diverse clientele, Customtees stands out as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the clothing industry.
For more information, please visit customteesdfw.com
Karim Bhimji
Customtees
customteesdfw@gmail.com
