Fuse to Showcase Solutions for Networking the Battlespace at Sea-Air-Space 2024

Case study features TCMP innovation significantly outperforming standard IP routing

WASHINGTON, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced the company will showcase its solutions for networking the battlespace at this year’s Sea-Air-Space conference April 8-10 in National Harbor, Maryland. At Booth #3310, the company will demonstrate its remote network management toolset and display its CORE® virtualized network system, podded airborne networking gateway products and an augmented reality display of digital engineering artifacts for aircraft solutions. Additionally, as part of the Navy STP Showcase, Fuse will share a video case study on a Tactical Communication Management Processor (TCMP) in development for NAVWAR.



“Today’s battlespace is a complex, multi-domain, operational environment affecting all sea services and joint forces. Enhancing command, control and communications is essential for effective decision-making that enables coordinated effects in the face of peer adversaries,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “At Sea-Air-Space, we’re looking forward to connecting with sea service leaders about warfighters’ challenges and technology advancements, including results of our recent Tactical Edge Networking experiments and our technologies which are deploying today.”

FUSE BOOTH

Booth: #3310, in the Maryland Room

Demo*: Tactical Technologies Toolset (T3) remote network management software

Models: DARE airborne networking gateway (1/3 model), TENTaCLE Mini Augmented Reality model, and CORE® Multi-function Network Controller

Resources: JADC2: Tactical Edge Networking to Win in Great Power Competition [white paper]

*Reporters can request private demos via jbosc@boscobel.com or text/call 301-717-9529

NAVY STP SHOWCASE

Booth: #223, in Prince George’s Exhibition Hall A-E

Fuse Presence: In the Navy STP Showcase, a Fuse on-demand case study features progress on a phase two SBIR for NAVWAR, a strategic TCMP solution. Live, virtual and constructive testing in electromagnetically challenged environments shows the TCMP outperforming standard open shortest path first (OSPF) IP routing performance by two to threefold.

Track: Command, Control, Communications, Computers & Intelligence (C4I)

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

