Orderfaz Makes International Breakthrough with Kemenparekraf at SXSW 2024 Event in Austin, United States

Austin, Texas (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Every year, talented technology entrepreneurs from around the world gather at the South by Southwest (SXSW) event in Austin, Texas. This event takes place from March 8 to 16, 2024, showcasing their excellence and innovative ideas. Orderfaz, a Fintech company for Social Commerce based in Bandung, also participated in the international stage by successfully participating in the prestigious SXSW 2024 exhibition.

The SXSW event has become a magnet for technology experts, renowned media professionals, venture capitalists, and angel investors from around the world. This event is not only a platform for exchanging ideas but also a golden opportunity for companies like Orderfaz to expand their market reach and introduce Indonesian-made innovations to the global stage. Similar to the role SXSW played in elevating several leading technology companies like Twitter, SXSW had a significant impact on Twitter in 2007 after a lacklustre launch in 2006. Twitter gained attention during the SXSW 2007 event, experiencing a three-fold increase in traffic from 20,000 to 60,000 tweets per day during the event.

Orderfaz, being one of the ten selected companies, highly appreciates the support from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf) along with the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Disparekraf) of DKI Jakarta Province. The company was inspired by the challenges faced by online store owners in managing orders that do not convert well, especially in the complex checkout process requiring checks on various platforms.

With the slogan "Increase Conversion in Online Stores," Orderfaz created a revolutionary solution: a specialised Smartphone Keyboard for online sales integrated directly with online stores. This provides remarkable efficiency for store owners in increasing sales conversions. By using the Orderfaz Keyboard, store owners can manage transactions, send packages, and check shipping costs all within a keyboard application that can be used on any messaging app on their smartphones. This is tangible evidence of the close collaboration between the Government and Private Sector in supporting the growth of the creative and technology industries in Indonesia.

Reynaldi Gandawidjaja, CEO of Orderfaz, stated, "We are proud and grateful for the opportunity to participate in this prestigious SXSW event. Our participation reaffirms our commitment to continue delivering innovative digital solutions that are beneficial to society."

In the Indonesian pavilion themed "Creation Ignites Action," Orderfaz successfully attracted the attention of visitors, investors, and SXSW panellists with their latest innovations in the Social Commerce industry. Mohamad Iqbal, COO of Orderfaz, emphasised the importance of collaboration among startup companies to create a greater impact in the technology industry. "Our participation in SXSW is not just about showcasing products but also about forging strategic partnerships and building strong networks for collective growth," he said.

Firstman Marpaung, one of the curators of SXSW 2024, appreciated the role of Orderfaz and other startup companies in inspiring the young generation of Indonesia to develop their creative and technological potential. "The presence of companies like Orderfaz brings a new spirit in inspiring the young generation of Indonesia to develop their creative and technological potential," he said.

With their successful presence at SXSW 2024, Orderfaz is ready to take further steps in developing their vision to create relevant, impactful, and innovative technological solutions on a global scale. This is a clear testament to Indonesia's capabilities and commitment to gaining international recognition in the technology world.

SOURCE Orderfaz

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024