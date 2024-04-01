Organosheet Market in Japan Expected to Grow Rapidly | 2024 InsightAce Report

Organosheet Industry

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Organosheet Market – (By Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), By Resin Type (PA, PP, PC, PEEK, Others), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Sports & Leisure, Construction, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Organosheet Market is valued at US$ 0.56 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1.35 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Organosheets are cutting-edge composite materials formed through the continuous reinforcement of thermoplastic polymers with fibres of carbon, glass, or aramid. The outcome of this amalgamation is sheets that exhibit exceptional strength, rigidity, and low weight in comparison to conventional materials. Organosheets are produced via lamination or thermoforming techniques, in which the thermoplastic matrix encapsulates the fibre reinforcement to create a cohesive sheet.

Organosheets are perfect for applications requiring longevity and structural integrity because of their high strength, low weight, and superior mechanical qualities. Technological developments in manufacturing, together with a growing focus on sustainability and recyclability, are driving the market's growth. Notwithstanding, obstacles such as elevated manufacturing expenses and restricted access to raw materials may impede the expansion of the market. However, continued R&D to improve material qualities and manufacturing effectiveness is anticipated to open up new market potential for organ sheets. The market for organ sheets is still in its infancy.



Recent Developments-

• In July 2023, Lanxess AG and Covestro AG announced a strategic partnership to merge their polyamide 6,6 businesses. The combined company will have pro forma revenue of almost USD 5.51 Billion (E.U.R. 5 billion), making it the largest producer of polyamide 6,6 in the world. Subject to regulatory approvals, the acquisition is anticipated to close in the second half of 2024.

• In Feb 2024, SGL Carbon S.E. is studying a number of strategic alternatives for the Carbon Fibers (C.F.) Business Unit. Among these is the potential for the Business Unit to be divested entirely or in part. First, prospective buyers will be contacted as soon as possible and provided with the Business Unit's general statistics to gauge their interest in a possible acquisition.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

High durability and fatigue resistance are key drivers of the organ sheet market. Organosheets offer excellent mechanical properties, making them ideal for structural integrity and prolonged use applications. Their ability to withstand fatigue and maintain performance under stress contributes significantly to their growing demand across various industries like automotive and aerospace.

The rising demand for lightweight materials that are sustainable and recyclable from various end-use industries is expected to drive the organ sheet market. The major growth drivers for this market are the aerospace & defence, sporting goods, and transportation industries and the increased need for lightweight, environmentally friendly, and high-performance materials such as organosheets. Additional factors driving market expansion include corrosion resistance, a higher strength-to-weight ratio, lower maintenance, and a longer lifecycle than traditional materials like aluminium and steel.

Challenges:

High processing and manufacturing costs are major hindrances to market growth. Complex manufacturing processes, such as compression moulding and continuous lamination, increase production expenses. Additionally, the limited availability of raw materials further drives up costs, hindering the widespread adoption of organosheets across industries.

Thermoplastic organ sheets reinforced with advanced fibres, such as carbon or glass, can be relatively more expensive than traditional materials. High-performance thermoplastic resins and advanced fibre reinforcements in thermoplastic organosheets can be costly. The production volume of thermoplastic organosheets is lower than traditional materials, resulting in higher per-unit costs. However, this cost barrier can limit their widespread adoption, particularly in industries with stringent cost constraints.

Regional Trends:

Europe is the region in the Organosheet market, which is expected to register as a major market revenue share due to a well-established environmental as well as automotive infrastructure. The Organosheet market exhibits regional variations influenced by increasing demand for aerospace and defence industry products and economic conditions. Developed regions are characterized by their export-oriented nature, while emerging economies show growing demand for organosheets driven by the requirement for lightweight materials.



Segmentation of Organosheet Market-

By Fiber Type-

• Carbon Fiber

• Glass Fiber

By Resin Type-

• PA

• PP

• PC

• PEEK

• Others

By Application-

• Aerospace & Defense

• Transportation

• Sports & Leisure

• Construction

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa