Verity One Leads Food Safety Revolution with AI and Blockchain, Enhancing Baby Formula Recall Response
Launching the Food Trust Program, Verity One harnesses AI and blockchain for superior food recall management, focusing on crucial baby formula safety.
Baby formula safety is non-negotiable. Our AI and blockchain-driven Food Trust Program delivers uncompromising recall efficiency—ensuring transparency, swift action, and protection for our youngest”VEVEY, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verity One Ltd., a leader in leveraging AI since 1983 and Blockchain technology since 2018 for certification and verification, proudly announces the expansion of its innovative Food Trust Program. The program now focuses on baby formula recall management, employing AI and blockchain technologies to ensure rapid, transparent, and accurate recall processes. This initiative aims to protect our most vulnerable consumers—infants—by setting new safety standards in the food industry.
— Adam Reiser
Recognizing the critical importance of food safety, especially for baby formula, Verity One's Food Trust Program is designed to respond swiftly to any safety concerns. AI enables the early detection of potential contamination issues, while blockchain technology ensures the integrity and transparency of the recall data. This combination allows for immediate action, safeguarding public health and reinforcing consumer trust in baby formula products.
Adam Reiser, CEO and Founder of Verity One Ltd., stated, “The safety of food products, particularly baby formula, is non-negotiable. Our Food Trust Program, powered by AI and blockchain, significantly advances our ability to manage recalls more effectively. This technology ensures that every step taken towards a recall is transparent, swift, and efficient, protecting our children and providing peace of mind to parents and caregivers.”
Verity One Ltd.'s Proactive Approach:
Real-Time Scanning for Contaminants: Verity One's mobile scanner is a pivotal tool in detecting harmful agents in food products, including pathogens prevalent in both human and pet foods.
Comprehensive Database and Alert System: Verity One's extensive database provides up-to-date information on food safety issues, including historical data on recalls and contamination incidents, which is vital in preventing future crises.
Blockchain-Enhanced Traceability: Utilizing blockchain technology, Verity One enhances the traceability of food products, ensuring transparency from farm to table and swiftly identifying contamination sources.
Educating Consumers: Verity One's platform is an educational tool that provides crucial information on safe food handling practices and high-risk foods, which is especially important for vulnerable groups.
Collaboration with Regulatory Bodies: Working with agencies like the CDC, FDA, and USDA, Verity One plays a significant role in broad food safety initiatives, sharing valuable data and insights from their technology.
Neutral and Fact-Based Alerting: Maintaining a neutral stance, Verity One offers unbiased, fact-based alerts on food safety issues, contributing to a culture of integrity and trust in the marketplace.
The VERT "V" Token, integral to Verity One’s transparent ecosystem on the Polygon MATIC, Hedera HBAR, and Binance BSC blockchain networks, underscores the commitment to TRUTH MATTERS™ in every aspect of food safety, including the delicate area of baby formula recalls.
Hyperledger for secure off-chain storage.
We invite stakeholders from the food industry, regulatory agencies, technology sectors, and especially those involved in infant nutrition to explore the Food Trust Program's capabilities and benefits. Together, we can usher in a new era of food safety, where every meal and every spoonful can be trusted.
For more information about Verity One Ltd. and the Food Trust Program's impact on baby formula recall management, visit our website, follow our journey on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, and join our Telegram group.
Contact Information:
Adam Reiser, CEO / Founder
Verity One Ltd.
256 Street, Dubai Investments Park,
Dubai, UAE, 18383-62829
Email: press@verity.one
Website: https://verity.one
