Future of Nutrient Credit Certification: Verity One Debuts VERT "V" Token Across Leading Blockchain Networks

Verity One Truth Matters V Verification V hand Signal V for Verity

Verity One pioneers its groundbreaking VERT "V" token on Polygon, Hedera, and Binance Smart Chain, setting a new standard for nutrient credit certification

The "V" token is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ECO and sustainability. The V is the first solution that transforms nutrient credit certification into an immutable record for each credit” — Adam Reiser