Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Sustainable Procurement Manager (CSP™) Program

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Certified Sustainable Procurement Manager (CSP™) Program for Supply Chain Professionals
We are glad to offer this program, which prepares a new generation of procurement professionals to lead the way in sustainability.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a globally recognized leader in certified executive programs and professional development, is thrilled to announce the introduction of its newest certification offering, the Certified Sustainable Procurement Manager (CSP™) program. Tailored to aid sustainability and procurement professionals, this program aims to empower procurement and supply chain professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to drive sustainability through procurement practices, aligned with the ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement Guidelines.
As businesses and organizations increasingly prioritize sustainability within their operations and supply chains, the demand for skilled procurement managers capable of integrating sustainable practices is on the rise. The CSP™ program is designed to meet this growing need, providing participants with a competitive edge in the fields of procurement, supply chain management, and sustainability.
The program’s comprehensive curriculum encompasses a wide range of critical topics, including the principles of sustainable procurement, implementing ISO 20400 guidelines, risk management, and developing sustainable supplier relationships. Through a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical applications and case studies, participants will gain a thorough understanding on how to effectively manage procurement processes in a way that enhances sustainability and ethical considerations.
"Sustainable procurement is key to achieving long-term environmental, economic, and social objectives. With the CSP™ program, we are committed to equipping procurement professionals with the tools and knowledge to implement sustainable practices that can lead to significant, positive impacts on their organizations and society as a whole," said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "We are glad to offer this program, which prepares a new generation of procurement professionals to lead the way in sustainability."
The CSP™ program upholds the highest standards of quality and is internationally recognized for its comprehensive approach. Participants can choose from flexible learning options, including self-paced on-demand online modules and interactive, instructor-led live classes, to suit various learning styles and schedules.
Upon successful completion of the program, participants will be awarded the CSP™ designation, a globally-recognized credential that signifies their commitment to sustainable procurement practices as demonstrated through the program.
For more information about the CSP™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/csp
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/csp-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
