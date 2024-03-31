DANO Network Launches Wiz Pi, a Free Educational Channel for Grades K-12
This new channel aims to provide easily accessible and high-quality educational content to students and parents without the burden of subscription fees.NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
DANO Network, a leading AVOD platform, is proud to announce the launch of Wiz Pi, an educational channel that offers free videos and courses for grades K-12. This new channel aims to provide easily accessible and high-quality educational content to students and parents without the burden of subscription fees.
The Founder of DANO Network, Dano Veal, strongly believes that education should not be a commodity for sale. With the rising costs of education and the current state of the world, it is more important than ever to make education accessible to all. Wiz Pi is not just another subscription-based platform, but a platform that truly cares about the education of our future generations.
Wiz Pi offers a wide range of educational videos and courses, from general real estate courses to subjects like math, science, and history. The channel also includes courses on trades, providing students with practical skills and knowledge that can be applied in the real world. With Wiz Pi, students can learn at their own pace and parents can rest assured that their children are receiving quality education without any financial burden.
While Wiz Pi, the newly launched educational channel by DANO Network, offers a diverse array of free educational content for students from kindergarten to grade 12, it is important to clarify that this platform is not designed to replace traditional schooling but rather to supplement and enhance the learning experience. Dano Veal, the Founder of DANO Network, emphasizes that education should not be a commodity but a fundamental right accessible to all, especially in the current socio-economic climate. Wiz Pi aims to alleviate the financial burden associated with education by providing quality resources without subscription fees. By offering a variety of courses, including practical trades, Wiz Pi enables students to learn at their own pace while acquiring valuable skills applicable to real-life situations. Thus, Wiz Pi serves as a valuable educational tool that complements traditional schooling, ensuring that learners have access to quality education irrespective of financial constraints.
In addition to catering to K-12 students, Wiz Pi also extends its educational reach to adults by offering resources such as GED test preparation and general real estate exam preparation. This inclusion underscores Wiz Pi's commitment to lifelong learning and its recognition of the diverse educational needs of individuals beyond traditional schooling. Furthermore, the content available on the channel is provided by various providers, presenting educators with an opportunity to contribute their expertise and potentially generate income through their educational videos. Wiz Pi serves not only as a valuable learning resource but also as a platform for educators to share their knowledge and contribute to the educational landscape while potentially earning a living or passive income.
DANO Network is committed to making a positive impact on society, and the launch of Wiz Pi is a testament to that. The platform believes that education should be a right, not a privilege, and Wiz Pi is a step towards achieving that goal. With Wiz Pi, DANO Network hopes to inspire other educational platforms to follow suit and make education accessible to all. Visit Wiz Pi today and start learning for free!
