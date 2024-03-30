Jason Nyback Now Has 134,000 Followers Online Along With Great Reviews From Clients
By surpassing an online following of 134,000 people online Jason Nyback establishes himself as a leader in the online coaching industry.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Nyback, (Potential Awakens, LLC.), has now achieved a major milestone within the coaching industry by obtaining over 134,000 followers online.
This is a major achievement for Jason due to the fact that he is considered one of the best coaches in the industry and has amazing client reviews to prove it.
The breakdown of Jason Nybacks online presence is as follows:
9,500 Linkedin followers and connections.
30,800 webinar subscribers.
94,000 followers on his Facebook Business page.
Jason also has over 2,000 more followers between his Facebook group and personal profile on Facebook.
The reason why this is so significant is because Jason Nyback doesn't focus on organic social media as his main client generation channel. Jason and his team focus on paid advertising using Facebook ads to drive the leads to their coaching business.
In fact, since 2020 they have spent over $2,800,000 on Facebook to generate clients. The byproduct of all the success Jason has had on the ads is over 134,000 followers online.
This is exactly what Jason and his coaching team teach: First focus on Facebook ads, get good at it, and as result you will gain a lot of organic followers.
The problem most coaches have within the coaching industry is they are doing it backwards. They are focusing on getting organic followers and then hoping if they get enough of a following, they will eventually be able to run ads to get even more followers.
Jason Nyback teaches that the problem with this strategy is that it takes way too long, it’s way too time intensive, and most coaches will likely run Facebook ads.
The massive organic online presence that Jason has created, gives him credibility within the coaching industry that very few other coaches have. Very few coaches can say they have documented proof of profitably investing over $2,800,000 on Facebook and developing an organic following of over 135,000 people.
What Is Next For Jason Nyback?
He will continue to run ads at scale, nurture his following with content, and work to achieve successful reviews from his clients by teaching them all he has learned through his marketing campaigns.
