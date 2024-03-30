Westminster Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1000039

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/02/24 - 12:57 PM.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Susan Lynn Ln, Wardsboro.

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: Timothy Durkin

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT.

VICTIM: John Siegrist

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/02/2024, at approximately 12:57 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report from John Siegrist, who reported he had a contractor, steal railings to a deck. He advised the contractor was Timothy Durkin. Subsequent investigation led to finding Siegrist hired Durkin to do renovations to his residence. The renovation was incomplete. Thus, Durkin was cited to appear in front of Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 04/16/24, at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/24 - 8:30 AM

COURT: Windham - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.