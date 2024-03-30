Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,996 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1000039

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/02/24 - 12:57 PM.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Susan Lynn Ln, Wardsboro.

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Durkin                                               

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT.

 

VICTIM: John Siegrist

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/02/2024, at approximately 12:57 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report from John Siegrist, who reported he had a contractor, steal railings to a deck. He advised the contractor was Timothy Durkin. Subsequent investigation led to finding Siegrist hired Durkin to do renovations to his residence. The renovation was incomplete. Thus, Durkin was cited to appear in front of Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 04/16/24, at 8:30 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/24 - 8:30 AM           

COURT: Windham - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more