Westminster Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1000039
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/02/24 - 12:57 PM.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Susan Lynn Ln, Wardsboro.
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: Timothy Durkin
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT.
VICTIM: John Siegrist
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/02/2024, at approximately 12:57 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report from John Siegrist, who reported he had a contractor, steal railings to a deck. He advised the contractor was Timothy Durkin. Subsequent investigation led to finding Siegrist hired Durkin to do renovations to his residence. The renovation was incomplete. Thus, Durkin was cited to appear in front of Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 04/16/24, at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/24 - 8:30 AM
COURT: Windham - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
