New Public Awareness Campaign Calls The Community to "Pledge To Prevent" & To See Your Child's Signs of Sexual Abuse
The Pledge to Prevent campaign includes billboards that will feature across Miami and in major cities nationally for April National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Outdoor Billboards Feature in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, New York's Times Square, Greater Boston, and Los Angeles.
We need the general public to see the signs and act for children who are often too traumatized and manipulated to self-report sex abuse—especially when that abuse is often in or close to the family.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- END1IN4, Inc., a non-profit with a mission to end the impact and magnitude of child sexual abuse, today launched a new outdoor public awareness campaign on billboards throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Greater Boston, Los Angeles, and in New York City’s Times Square. The campaign will run throughout April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The campaign will also feature extensively on social media. Across Miami, the campaign will be featured on roadside billboards on SR 112, Airport Expressway, and on digital displays on all Miami Metrorail platforms.
— Ashley Judd
With as many as one in four children suffering child sexual abuse and more than 90 percent of perpetrators in or close to the family, the campaign asks the community to look twice and think again with questions like, “Your Child. Sad or Sexually Abused?” and “Your Child. Angry or Sexually Abused?” The campaign includes a 24-hour call number (240) END-1IN4 that directs all calls to the Childhelp National Child Abuse helpline.
Importantly, the April campaign includes a Pledge to Prevent® call to action so that everyone can play a role in preventing and ending child sexual abuse.
“Pledge to Prevent® is a simple and powerful way for everyone to act to end child sexual abuse and its devastating impact on children, families and communities,” said Kathy Andersen, Founder of END1IN4. “Organizations and individuals can choose one of over 25 pledges as either a Learner to get the basic facts, a Prevention Influencer to educate others, a Safe Community Promoter to strengthen policies in schools and youth organizations, or a Movement Builder to promote prevention legislation with elected officials. Pledgers are sent vetted resources so they can build their knowledge and skills to carry out their chosen pledges confidently.”
Pledge to Prevent® was started by MassKids, the oldest state-based child advocacy organization in the country. Now, in partnership with END1IN4, the two organizations are on a mission to expand Pledge to Prevent® globally. Currently, individuals who have taken the Pledge to Prevent® come from nearly every U.S. state and from countries including Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Zambia, Liberia, and India.
According to Jetta Bernier, director of MassKids and its Enough Abuse campaign, “While there is universal support to end child sexual abuse, individuals often ask - `What can I really do to make a difference?’ The best way is for adults and communities to take prime responsibility for preventing sexual abuse. That means learning about it, talking about it, and taking specific actions to stop it from ever happening.”
The National Coalition to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation, a coalition of leading U.S. organizations and experts in the prevention field, is promoting the Pledge to Prevent® campaign with its members and networks. According to Susan Kennedy, President of the coalition, “To combat the serious and ever-growing threat to children of in-person and online sexual abuse and exploitation, we must actively engage citizens everywhere in the fight for our children’s safety and security. Pledge to Prevent® is an important tool in the arsenal of resources we must deploy in that fight.”
Over the past year, the END1IN4 campaign has engaged survivor-advocate celebrities including Ashley Judd, Anthony Edwards and Diana Nyad, who have each recorded video messages of encouragement for victims and survivors of abuse, which can be viewed on the END1IN4 web site. In September 2023, Judd and Edwards appeared in END1IN4’s billboard campaign with the message “Act To End It.” "We need the general public to see the signs and act for children who are often too traumatized and manipulated to self-report sexual abuse—especially when that abuse is often in or close to the family,” encouraged Judd.
ABOUT END1IN4, Inc.
END1IN4, Inc. launched in 2022 with a mission to end the impact and magnitude of child sexual abuse through breakthrough public awareness and engagement campaigns, education, and advocacy. Founder & CEO, Kathy Andersen, experienced sexual abuse by her adoptive father throughout her childhood, and for over 20 years has led organizations and initiatives to create positive change. For more information, and to see the campaign graphics, visit END1IN4.ORG, or reach Kathy through the contacts above.
ABOUT MASSKIDS.
MassKids is a private, statewide citizen-based child advocacy organization with a 65-year history of effective advocacy on behalf of Massachusetts’ most vulnerable children. It leads Enough Abuse, a community mobilization and citizen education initiative established in 2002 under a five-year grant from the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC). It provides training to communities, schools and youth-serving organizations, and technical assistance to help them strengthen policies to prevent child sexual abuse. Its comprehensive programs and resources have been adopted in several states and countries. For more information, visit: www.enoughabuse.org.
KATHY ANDERSEN
END1IN4, Inc.
+1 786-423-2191
kathy@end1in4.org
Pledge to Prevent video billboards light up Times Square throughout April