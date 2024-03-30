Border guards of Việt Nam, China hold joint patrol

VIETNAM, March 30 -

ĐIỆN BIÊN – The border guards stationed in the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên and their counterparts in Mengzhi region, China’s Yunnan province, conducted a joint patrol along the section from Marker No 1 to Marker No. 3 along the shared border line on March 30.

They found that the national border markers remain intact, the border safety is secured, while residents on both sides of the border comply with legal documents on land border signed between the two countries.

Additionally, the border guard forces also exchanged information on the border security situations.

The joint border patrol has been carried out under the cooperation agreement between the two defence ministries inked on November 12, 2017, helping enhance cooperation in border management and protection.

Vietnam and China share a border of almost 1,450 km, including 1,065.6 km on land and 383.9 km over water. It traverses seven Vietnamese provinces – Điện Biên, Lai Châu, Lào Cai, Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Lạng Sơn, and Quảng Ninh - and China’s Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. - VNS