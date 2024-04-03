California Rural Water Association Adds Special Workshop at Annual Meeting to Help Members Meet Lead & Copper Deadline
California Rural Water Association's 2024 EDUCATION AND EXHIBITOR EXPO, South Lake Tahoe, April 22-25, 2024.
With nearly 400,000 housing units in San Francisco County, 184,841 or 46% of homes were built before 1939, resulting in a Median Year Housing Built of 1944. The oldest of all California counties.
Locating Buried Lead Pipes Has Now Been Made Easy and Non-Destructive Using Patented Products from Electro Scan Inc.
EPA Reporting Deadline Requires California Water Systems to Inventory 10 Million Private Property Water Service Lines by October 16, 2024
David Kinsella and I look forward to this 2-hour workshop on best practices in building an accurate water service line inventory.”SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Rural Water Association (CRWA) has added a special workshop to its 2024 EDUCATION AND EXHIBITOR EXPO to help its members prepare for the EPA's Lead & Copper Rule Revision (LCRR) deadline of October 16, 2024.
— Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
Where: Harvey's Hotel, South Lake Tahoe, Nevada
When: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
What Time: 3:00pm - 5:00pm, Pacific Daylight Time
Max. Number of Attendees: 60
Workshop Instructors:
• Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
• David Kinsella, President, Element 82 LLC.
California water systems will be required to assess a combined 10 million privately-owned water services as part of the EPA LCRR and notify ratepayers if pipe materials delivering drinking water to their homes or businesses are Lead, Galvanized Pipes Requiring Replacement, or Unknown pipe materials.
In California, notifications by water systems to ratepayers must occur within 30 days after the Division of Drinking Water’s (DDW) has accepted & approved an agency's completed inventory.
"David and I look forward to our two-hour workshop on best practices in building an accurate water service line inventory," stated Hansen.
"California drinking water systems have already completed inventories of all utility-owned water services, as required by a 2018 State Law. Now comes the hard part. To inventory all private property-owned water service lines," stated Hansen.
As of August 7, 2023, California had a total of 9,984,393 utility-owned water service connections, reported by 8,701 water providers, supporting a statewide population of 43,162,374.
According to the California State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB), all community and non-transient non-community water systems must complete and submit their inventory of PUBLIC and PRIVATE water service lines by October 16, 2024.
In 2018, California Senate Bill No. 1398 (amended by Senate Bill No. 427) required all community water systems to compile an inventory of partial or total lead service lines.
For example, in 2019, Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) completed its water service line inventory that reported 60,529 CCWD-owned water service lines (from the main to the meter). No utility-owned lead service lines were found as of their inventory.
The new inventory being conducted by CCWD focuses on the customer-owned portion of the service line (from the meter to the home).
With 10 million property-owned water services to be inventoried, water systems serving counties with the oldest 'Median Year Housing Built,' such as San Francisco (1944), Los Angeles (1963), San Mateo (1965), Marin (1966), and Alameda (1968) counties, may have the greatest risk of finding lead water services on private properties.
Learning objectives for the CRWA Special Workshop, includes:
• Major inventory deadlines under the EPA’s LCRR & LCRI programs.
• Alternatives to excavating service lines to determine pipe materials.
• How to 'validate' service line inventories when asked by customers.
• How high lead readings may occur even if no lead pipes are found.
• Recommended Standard Operating Procedures when lead pipes are found.
• How should lead services should be decommissioned & replaced? Costs?
To visit the CRWA Conference Website, click here:
https://calruralwater.org/expo/
To download the Attendee Registration Form, click here:
https://calruralwater.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024-Expo-Attendee.pdf
Established in 1987 and incorporated in 1990, CRWA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has emerged as the State of California's leading association dedicated to providing on-site technical assistance and specialized training for rural water and wastewater systems. Supporting over 4,000 members, CRWA is headquartered in Sacramento, California.
ABOUT ELEMENT 82 LLC
Element 82 LLC is headquartered in Orlando, FL, where it offers a diversified service offering to help cities identify and reduce homeowner's expose to lead water services. In addition to offering Electro Scan SWORDFISH buried lead pipe detection services, the company is also capable of water service line replacement. Operating throughout the State of Florida, the Company is also partnering with Electro Scan Inc. to deliver services throughout the United States.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc. is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, and is a leading international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and delivers technical field services using its SaaS-based cloud application that automatically locates, measures, and reports leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis; typically not found by legacy inspection methods.
HASHTAGS
