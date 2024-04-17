LEORON expands EdTech training offering in EMEA with acquisition of XpertLearning
Enriching our EdTech capabilities is a priority for LEORON and will ensure our clients have a full range of learning solutions available through one trusted provider.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acquisition of XpertLearning, an award-winning technology-based learning, talent and performance consultancy by LEORON Institute, the leading professional training and development provider in the Middle East will elevate the client experience of both organizations with a seamless blend of high-quality professional development, accredited and bespoke training and exceptional technology-based digital learning solutions. The purchase supports the objective of market expansion in the Middle East, and the mission of LEORON as the top-quality corporate training and EdTech provider in the EMEA and beyond.
“The acquisition of XpertLearning serves our strategy to expand the digital learning portfolio that LEORON provides to our valued corporate clients across the GCC,” LEORON Co-Founder Arben Jusufi said. “Enriching our EdTech capabilities is a priority for LEORON and will ensure our clients have a full range of learning solutions available through one trusted provider.”
LEORON internationally accredited programs complemented by XpertLearning’s 20-year presence, and large portfolio of corporate and academic digital solutions, will ensure that clients truly get a one-stop experience for professional development.
Janine Croft, Co-Founder of XpertLearning, said the opportunity to offer a fully blended solution with all modalities of Learning and Development to our customers is exceptional.
Paul Michael Gledhill, Co-Founder of XpertLearning, agrees and adds “The ability to add platforms from newer technologies such as the Metaverse, Blockchain and AI keeps us contemporary and relevant for all our customers from Corporate, Government and Academia who are forward thinking with regards to HR, Learning. Talent, and Performance.”
LEORON and XpertLearning executive management expect business to continue without disruption or delay. Integration is in progress at a carefully calculated pace to provide a coherent transition period.
“Our priority is to ensure our clients and stakeholders are not affected by the integration process,” Jusufi added. “It is imperative that we continue to deliver the highest level of service to both LEORON and XpertLearning clients and partners through a collaborative approach.”
About LEORON
LEORON boosts the competitiveness of clients worldwide by providing the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions, including Corporate Finance, HR, Procurement and SCM, Technology, Quality, Operations and Engineering.
Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training and coaching, LEORON faculty of experts deliver more than 1200+ programs annually, while 25,000 + professionals are equipped with up-to-date relevant education and the latest EdTech solutions across the EMEA region.
About Xpert Learning
Founded in 2003, XpertLearning is a privately held consultancy focused on providing Learning, Talent, and Performance solutions to Corporate, Academic and Government sectors.
XpertLearning has become the key thought leader of online integrated systems within the Middle East. XpertLearning has secured consistent revenue and profit growth since its inception and builds on an admirable business model of sustainability and corporate social responsibility. XpertLearning is passionate in providing solutions to aid the development for the performance of people within organizations.
