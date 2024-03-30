Việt Nam-Poland relations developing well: NA Vice Chairman

VIETNAM, March 30 -

WARSAW – A high-ranking delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương paid a working visit to Poland from March 27-30, after their attendance at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-148) in Switzerland.

Phương had bilateral talks and meetings with Deputy Marshal of the Sejm (lower house) Krzysztof Bosak, Deputy Senate Marshal Michał Kamiński, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski.

Speaking at the meetings, Phương stressed that political and diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Poland are developing well, and economic-trade cooperation has been maintained, citing the fact that Việt Nam is Poland’s largest trade partner in Southeast Asia, and Poland is Việt Nam's priority partner in Central Eastern Europe.

Việt Nam always values its good traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Poland, he affirmed, proposing the two sides continue to increase contact; maintain the exchange of high-level delegations of parliamentary leaders as well as agencies, friendship parliamentarians’ groups; and coordinate in supervising and promoting the effective implementation of cooperation agreements between the two countries’ governments, ministries and localities.

Phương urged Poland to soon ratify the European Union – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), advocate for the European Commission (EC)'s removal of its "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood, and maintain contact, consultation, coordination and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums as well as on regional and world issues of mutual concern. He also proposed the two countries consider the possibility of resuming flights between Poland and Việt Nam to promote bilateral trade and tourism.

The two Polish parliamentary leaders affirmed that delegation exchanges between the two parliaments contribute to strengthening traditional friendship and collaboration between the two countries. They also appreciated contributions by the Vietnamese community in Poland.

Meeting Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski, the Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman stressed that science and innovation are potential fields for the two countries to promote bilateral cooperation in the coming time.

Việt Nam is willing to further expand cooperation to enhance learning about science, technology and research in Poland, he added.

The host affirmed that several Polish groups in the digital sector want to introduce their digital products to Việt Nam, helping the country develop digital technology.

Within the framework of the visit, the NA delegation had a meeting with the Poland-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, received representatives from the Poland-Việt Nam Friendship Association, visited the Vietnamese Embassy, and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Poland. There are around 35,000 Vietnamese residing in Poland. VNA/VNS