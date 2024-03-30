Sabrina Green Joins with SuccessBooks® and Speaker Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

Sabrina Green

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Sabrina Green, who joins forces as a co-author for the eagerly awaited book, Rise Up!, alongside the esteemed Lisa Nichols and other distinguished authors from around the globe.



Rise Up! stands as a testament to the triumph of the human spirit, weaving together compelling narratives of courage and unwavering resolve. Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, this transformative book is poised to ignite a spark of inspiration within readers, empowering them to surmount obstacles and pursue their dreams with unyielding resilience.

Sabrina Green, known for her infectious energy and radiant smile, hails from North Back Salina, Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands. A true citizen of the world, Sabrina is trilingual, having learned both Creole and Spanish at the age of nine in the diverse and underserved community she calls home, known as the Garden.

A true multi-hyphenate, Sabrina is a graduate of Law from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom, holding a Master's Degree in International Hotel and Tourism Management from Oxford Brookes University, also in the UK. Additionally, Sabrina is the proud recipient of a Certificate in Women’s Leadership from Yale University.

An entrepreneur and community activist, Sabrina dedicates her life to serving humanity through her philanthropic initiatives. She is the author of Cracking the Code - Raising Royalty: A New Legacy, a memoir chronicling her journey as a single mother to her beautiful daughter, Cyprianna, as they overcame life's obstacles together.

Formerly the Director of the Turks and Caicos Islands Human Rights Commission, Sabrina played a pivotal role in promoting justice, equity, and inclusivity in her community. Today, she continues her advocacy work as the CEO of Advocates For All, an organization dedicated to championing the causes of the most vulnerable in the Turks and Caicos Islands.



Rise Up! is scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024.

