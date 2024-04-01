Vivek Tandon from EB5 BRICS is Among Top 25 Global Migration Agency CEOs by Uglobal Immigration Magazine 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivek Tandon Esq. was recognized as one of the Top 25 EB-5 Agency CEOs by EB5 Investors Magazine and Uglobal Immigration Magazine at the 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo held on January 16 and 17, 2024 in Newport Beach, CA. The 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo hosted interactive panels moderated by expert immigration and global migration professionals. Vivek Tandon served as one of the distinguished panelists of the event which gathered the top leaders and professionals in global investment immigration and wealth management.
The following topics relevant to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), investors, tax and immigration attorneys, project developers, and migration agents were discussed during the event.
* The effects of the Reform Integrity Act (RIA) of 2022 on investors, service providers, and capital seekers for the EB-5 Visa Program.
* Strategies to secure EB-5 investments in the capital stack under the Reform Integrity Act (RIA).
* EB-5 due diligence and methods of choosing EB-5 project investment.
* Trends and strategies for successful direct and regional center EB -5 projects.
* EB -5 market movements, source of funds options, RIA filing probabilities, and impacts of inflation.
About Vivek Tandon:
Vivek Tandon is the founder and CEO of EB5 BRICS – the go-to source for everything related to the EB-5 green card program. A lawyer and an investment banker, Tandon’s primary focus is on educating investors in India and Dubai about the EB-5 visa program, as well as EB-5 regional center projects and investments. Tandon holds FINRA securities licenses and is registered with the securities broker-dealer, Sequence Financial Specialists LLC (member FINRA/SIPC) dba InvestAmerica, a boutique foreign direct investment marketing platform for alternative investments including EB-5. As a financial professional, he focuses on the investment side of EB-5 and helps investors make informed investment decisions based on extensive project and regional center due diligence.
Vivek Tandon regularly meets with EB 5 investors throughout India, Dubai, and Singapore. The EB-5 Visa is an immigrant program that grants permanent residence to investors and their dependents. EB-5 investors must meet the minimum investment and job creation requirements to qualify for the program.
Address:
8383 Wilshire Blvd #800, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Phone: (213) 394-5527
Media Contact:
Vivek Tandon
213-394-5527
Vivek Tandon
