Patient questions and answers: Download and share

Patients are at the heart of the FDA’s mission. The FDA protects public health by enforcing laws and regulations intended to assure the safety, efficacy and security of human and animal drugs, biologics, medical devices, products that give off radiation, cosmetics and foods. Protecting patient and consumer health is our highest priority.

The FDA offers multiple engagement opportunities for patients and caregivers, and we take the opportunity to hear from patients very seriously. Understanding patients’ experiences is critical to support medical product regulation and help ensure safe, effective and innovative medical products are available. The insight gained from patient input has been invaluable and directly supports our public health mission. The FDA is eager to learn from patients and encourages patients to ask FDA questions or request a meeting.

Contact patientaffairs@fda.hhs.gov with questions.

Resources for you