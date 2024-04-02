Indigo Marketing Agency Announces Release of New Tiers to Their Total Marketing Package for Financial Advisors
Indigo's new Total Marketing Package tiers empower financial advisors with scalable options for branding and lead generation, tailored to goals and budget.
Over the last few years, we've honed in on what works for advisors, understanding that one size doesn't fit all.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indigo Marketing Agency has announced the release of new tiers to their legacy Total Marketing Package tailored for financial advisors. The release offers a tiered pricing system that gives advisors added scalability and control over their communication and brand.
— Elizabeth Reider, Director of Marketing at Indigo Marketing Agency
Indigo Marketing Agency gives financial advisors additional tools to enhance their web presence, connect with more clients, and develop a solid lead generation pipeline. And by offering a tiered approach, advisors can choose a plan that aligns with their business goals, or choose a plan to help them scale their business at a more manageable level.
The Challenge of Digital Marketing for Financial Advisors
In addition to the day-to-day tasks of sustaining their business, financial advisors must also develop a pipeline of qualified leads. In order to accomplish this goal, advisors must develop a well-coordinated digital marketing plan—one that aligns with their business goals and personal brand while also outpacing the competition.
These can be lofty goals for financial professionals. Even those who have the technical skills and experience may lack the time to commit to running a marketing campaign. Keeping up with the latest trends can steal focus from the core processes of running a financial business. That’s precisely what Indigo Marketing Agency seeks to address with the new tiers of the Total Marketing Package.
Flexible Options for Financial Advisors
Indigo Marketing Agency’s latest offering includes three distinct pricing tiers. The “Nurture” package starts at $895 per month with a $3,500 setup fee. At this price point, advisors receive the tools they need to improve visibility and produce consistent content for their social media and email campaigns.
The next package, known as “Stand Out,” costs $1,295 per month with a $4,000 setup fee. This package is designed to go beyond the basic features of the “Nurture” package through customized content that helps advisors speak with an authoritative voice.
The most advanced features are found in the “Growth” package. After a $5,000 setup fee, users pay $3,000 per month, for which they’ll receive active marketing management and a lead pipeline designed to identify and nurture qualified leads.
The tiered packages complement Indigo’s mission of implementing done-for-you marketing solutions to help financial advisors stay top-of-mind, grow their business, and maximize their return on investment with any budget.
About Indigo Marketing Agency
Since 2015, Indigo Marketing Agency has served independent financial advisors through innovative marketing products. Its team aims to develop results-based strategies that align with their clients’ needs. The Total Marketing Package tiers are comprehensive solutions designed to equip advisors with the tools they need to accomplish their business goals. Delve deeper at indigomarketingagency.com.
