Sustainable Signage Solutions for ISA International Sign Expo 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials presents sustainable signage solutions ahead of ISA International Sign Expo 2024.
Renovo-HIPS™ is a robust solution for signage and display needs made from a combination of virgin and post-consumer recycled polystyrene.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials presents sustainable signage solutions ahead of ISA International Sign Expo 2024. Hosted annually by the International Sign Association (ISA), the trade show is scheduled to run from April 9th to April 12th in Orlando, Florida. The event offers a comprehensive platform for the visual communications industry, providing access to the latest products, educational insights, and networking opportunities all under one roof. ISA Sign Expo 2024 covers a wide range of topics including signage, graphics, and printing.
Interstate Advanced Materials supplies the visual communications industry with reliable solutions like Renovo-HIPS™ white polystyrene. Renovo-HIPS™ is a robust solution for signage and display needs made from a combination of virgin and post-consumer recycled polystyrene. This versatile sheet has good machinability and high impact strength – it can be punched, drilled, threaded, sawed, sheared, and machined. Similar to virgin polystyrene, Renovo-HIPS™ exhibits outstanding ink adhesion, making it easy to print on, and can be thermoformed. Renovo-HIPS™ is used in the creation of prototypes, signage, displays, models, enclosures, and more, all while remaining a sustainable and cost-effective material choice.
Bubble-X® printing and packaging sheets are a versatile alternative to PVC for signage, graphics, and printing applications. Made from co-extruded polypropylene, Bubble-X® is 100% recyclable, chemically inert, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic, providing a safer and more eco-friendly choice to PVC. It is waterproof and resistant to chemicals, making it suitable for outdoor applications where other corrugated plastics may not hold up. Bubble-X®'s light weight and matte finish make it suitable for various processes like screen printing, digital printing, laser cutting, die cutting, drilling, and more.
High-Density Urethane (HDU) Precision Foam Board is made from non-toxic, eco-friendly urethane and will not rot, crack, peel, or absorb moisture when exposed to the elements. The material withstands continuous exposure to temperatures up to 200°F and lasts longer than wood, making it a superior replacement for outdoor wooden signage. The closed-cell structure of HDU Precision Board minimizes dust and produces more chips when cut or machined, promoting a more favorable working environment.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with visual communications experts prior to ISA International Sign Expo 2024 to help find solutions for the industry's most crucial challenges. The company remains committed to helping signage professionals and other related specialists further develop their knowledge about the benefits offered by plastics and other composite materials. Visual communications and signage professionals seeking ways to take control of their material costs can save 30%+ on Renovo-HIPS™, Bubble-X®, HDU Precision Board, and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
