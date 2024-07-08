Culture and Complexity - The Challenges of Complexity What are the implications of a trauma-informed culture

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosts Dr. Sandra Bloom and Sarah Yanosy, joined by Dr. Robert Anda and Laura Porter, will discuss the importance of appreciating “complexity” and how culture, in all its forms, inevitably increases the complexity of every group, organization, and community. One of the fundamental attributes of an effective leader is the ability to manage the inevitable complexity of any multi-person organization. But it is the unconscious dynamics in a complex system that often confound those in a position to take action toward social health. The hosts and their guests will look at some of those unconscious group dynamics and offer tools for managing it.

“The people affected by ACEs, who largely outnumber the people who are unaffected by ACEs, can become a gear or a large moving force for social movement that can help drive people in the different service sectors to create new services and understand the kind of problems they have, and make a difference in the way they treat and direct the people that are affected by adversity.” - Dr. Robert Anda

About Dr. Sandra Bloom:

Dr. Sandra L. Bloom is a Board-Certified psychiatrist, graduate of Temple University School of Medicine and currently Associate Professor, Health Management and Policy at the Dornsife School of Public Health, Drexel University, where she teaches five courses focused on the impact of psychological trauma on individuals and organizations.

From 1980-2001, Dr. Bloom served as Founder and Executive Director of the Sanctuary programs, inpatient psychiatric programs for the treatment of trauma-related emotional disorders, and during those years was also President of the Alliance for Creative Development, a multidisciplinary outpatient practice group. Dr. Bloom is recognized nationally and internationally as the founder of the Sanctuary Model. Between 2005 and 2016, over 350 social service, juvenile justice and mental health organizations were trained in the Sanctuary Model.

In extending her work to include an online delivery program for Leaders, Clinicians, Direct Service Staff, and Indirect Service Staff called Creating Presence, Dr. Bloom hopes to make the innovative approach to service delivery known as “trauma-informed” and “trauma-responsive” more available and cost effective.

Dr. Bloom is a Past-President of the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies and author or co-author of a series of books on trauma-informed care: Creating Sanctuary: Toward the Evolution of Sane Societies published in 1997, with a second edition in 2013; Destroying Sanctuary: The Crisis in Human Delivery Service Systems published by Oxford University Press in 2010, and Restoring Sanctuary: A New Operating System for Trauma-Informed Systems of Care, published by Oxford University Press in 2013.

She is a founder of and immediate past-president of a new national organization, CTIPP – The Campaign for Trauma-Informed Policy and Practice – whose goal is to advocate for public policies and programs at the federal, state, local and tribal levels that incorporate up-to-date scientific findings regarding the relationship between trauma across the lifespan and many social and health problems.

About Sarah Yanosy, LCSW:

Ms. Yanosy’s career has integrated clinical work, education and administration, resulting in expertise in individual and family therapy, program and curriculum development as well as program evaluation and replication. Ms. Yanosy currently teaches at the Fordham University School of Social Services and the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. She served as the Founding Director of an international training and consultation organization serving over 350 organizations across the US and in 7 other countries, teaching human service providers to implement trauma-informed interventions. Most recently, Ms. Yanosy co-developed the PRESENCE Model, an online training model for trauma-responsive practice.

Ms. Yanosy has been a keynote and featured speaker on trauma and organizational culture and has published extensively on the implementation and impact of trauma responsive practice. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Cornell University and Smith College respectively, and has completed post graduate programs at New York University, Fordham University and Columbia Business School.

About Dr. Robert Anda:

Dr. Rob Anda spent 20 years conducting research as a medical officer in the U.S. Public Health Service at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. His research involved a variety of areas including disease surveillance, behavioral health, mental health and disease, cardiovascular disease, and childhood determinants of health. He played the principal role in the design of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study and serves as its Co-Principal Investigator. Findings from the ACE Study have been presented at Congressional Briefings and numerous conferences around the world. The ACE Study is being replicated in numerous countries by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is now being used to assess the childhood origins of health and social problems in all 50 U.S. states. He now works with Laura Porter as a Co-Founder of ACE Interface to deliver training materials at the state and community level about neurobiology, epigenetics, ACEs, resilience, and community capacity development.

About Laura Porter:

Laura Porter is a Co-Founder of ACE Interface, a public health education and consultation firm that helps leaders to use ACE Study concepts and build Self-Healing Communities. Self-Healing Communities are places where people use a simple process to build healthy social networks and protect the next generation from violence, addiction, and other big challenges in the home and in the community. Laura’s work is all about local people being the leaders of change, and funders providing leadership support and partnership. Laura is an officer of the Board of Directors for the Campaign for Trauma Informed Policy and Practice (CTIPP) and has over 20 years of experience teaching and coaching local, state, and national leaders in how to partner effectively for continuous system learning using the values, ideas, and unique resources of the people in each community to build a better life now and for the future.