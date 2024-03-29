Nathan Hochman Officially Qualifies for November Runoff in L.A. County D.A. Race
Gascon Received Lowest Percent in a Primary of Any Incumbent D.A. in HistoryLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan Hochman has officially qualified for the November runoff in the L.A. County District Attorney race against George Gascon, who received just 25.2% of the vote – a record low for an incumbent in a primary, according to the official vote totals certified today by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
The results make Hochman a strong favorite to defeat Gascon in November. No incumbent Los Angeles County District Attorney has ever won re-election after receiving such a low percentage of the vote in a primary.
Hochman has significant momentum after finishing in first place among the 11 challengers, setting a fundraising record for the March 5 primary, and earning the recent endorsement of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys.
Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General, President of the L.A. City Ethics Commission and criminal defense attorney, said he will strive every day as District Attorney to pursue justice, hold criminals accountable, and keep the public safe.
About Nathan Hochman:
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and criminal defense attorney, is favored to defeat George Gascon as District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com.
Stuart Pfeifer
LAG Strategy Corp
+1 310-415-6955
stuart@lagstrategy.com