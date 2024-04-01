Astrophotographer, Glenn Sturm to capture and memorialize the April 8 Eclipse from Mexico and is sharing how to do it
In advance of the release of new book, Syzygies—Capturing the Hiding Sun, Mr. Sturm is making available a free how-to excerpt on photographing the event.
Download my free "How To Shoot An Eclipse" excerpt PDF to learn how to safely capture the event.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Syzygy is a nearly straight-line configuration of three celestial bodies in a gravitational system, such as the alignment of the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth during a solar eclipse. Syzygies—capturing the hiding sun features in-depth tutorials and metadata so that you may learn to shoot eclipses like a professional astrophotographer.
— Glenn Sturm
Syzygies—capturing the Hiding Sun is the latest book by world-renowned astrophotographer Glenn Sturm, which will be released in early 2025. Syzygies is the first book of its kind in that it reveals the actual settings used to capture every shot in the book. Section five is a complete how-to that meticulously details the process of photographing a solar eclipse that anybody can follow.
Sturm and his team are already en route to Mexico to begin preparing for the event, along with dozens of large road cases full of high-powered photographic equipment. That said, Mr. Sturm encourages anyone to participate in astrophotography and is making available a free excerpt from his forthcoming book as a download, which explains in detail how anyone may photograph this or any astrological event with as little as an iPhone.
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. The Sturm team will be live posting images ahead of anyone on earth, which you will be able to track at syzygies.com
Safety is the number one priority when viewing a total solar eclipse. Be sure you’re familiar with when you need to wear specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing by reviewing safety guidelines which Mr. Sturm outlines in his free download.
About the authors
Glenn W. Sturm earned a Juris Doctor with honors from the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida, where he was named to the Order of the Coif, served as a fellowship instructor of legal research and writing, and was the Executive Managing Editor of the Florida International Law Journal. He practiced law and served on his firm’s board and as its Corporate Chairman for most of his legal career.
Glenn also founded several companies that went public and served as the founder and CEO of an internet banking company, Netzee, Inc., that went public in 1999. Prior to and during his business and legal career, Glenn served as a commissioned officer in the US Army in both active duty and reserve status for over 30 years. In his other lives, he is a photographic artist and a philanthropist. He strives every day to make the lives of others better while continuing to navigate his way through over a decade of fighting cancer. In 2023, Mr. Sturm published his first book, an Amazon Best Seller, Cancer Set Me Free.
Brittany Lunsford Kurz is a lifelong photographer and artist. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography from Georgia State University, where she graduated summa cum laude in 2006. Since 2001, she has worked professionally in photography, first as a photographer and later as a post-production artist, specializing in restoration and fine art reproduction. Brittany is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and a parent of two beautiful daughters.
Advance signed copies of Syzygies—Capturing the Hiding Sun are available NOW for a limited time prior to the official 2025 release.
