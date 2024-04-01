Lisa Morgan Collaborates with Success Books® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Groundbreaking Book, “Against All Odds “

Lisa Morgan

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces a collaboration with Lisa Morgan, who joins as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, “Against All Odds”. This pioneering venture brings together Lisa Morgan and a stellar lineup of authors alongside the renowned motivational speaker, Lisa Nichols.

Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, “Against All Odds” is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, presenting stories of unwavering determination, courage, and perseverance that will ignite inspiration and empower readers across the globe.

Lisa Morgan is not just a Board-Certified Music Therapist and Certified Life Coach; she is a survivor, healer, and a beacon of hope for those navigating the darkest depths of trauma. With over two decades of lived experience, Lisa’s journey through the “The Dark Night of the Soul” has shaped her into a resilient advocate for inner healing, transformation, and empowerment.

Having emerged from a history of extreme childhood trauma, sexual abuse, terror, and neglect, Lisa now dedicates her life to helping others. Through a unique blend of holistic, energy-based, laser-targeted Coaching, she provides a stepwise process for transforming subconscious programs, hidden resistance, and the traumatized nervous system which keeps people stuck in a cycle of unfulfilled potential.

As an expert in trauma-related topics, Lisa demystifies complex concepts, bringing them to life through personal stories, metaphors, and live examples. Her profound understanding of amnesia and soul-fracturing illuminates the intricate mechanisms of the human psyche, challenging conventional psychiatric paradigms and advocating for a holistic approach to mental health.

Lisa’s FREEDOM BODY BLUEPRINT© offers a comprehensive roadmap for lasting change and transformation. With a mission to break the cycle of suffering, she stands as a beacon for truth. Lisa knows that one’s true superpower lies in the journey home to the heart of compassion and self-love, aligned with our authentic core and spiritual essence. It is a hero's journey and the soul's odyssey, turning pain into purpose, wounds into wisdom, and darkness into radiant light.



To learn more about Lisa Morgan and her transformative work, visit: lisamcoachingabq.com

Connect with Lisa:

Empowered We Rise

Facebook: facebook.com/groups/385498360900846

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/lisa-morgan-0187797



SuccessBooks® extends a heartfelt welcome to Lisa as a co-author of "Against All Odds”. Stay tuned for the release of this touching book, poised to captivate and empower audiences with the collective stories of Lisa Morgan, Lisa Nichols, and their exceptional co-authors.