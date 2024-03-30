Octal IT Solution Elevates Its Service Suite with Blockchain Development Services

Octal IT Solution Top Industries Revolutionized by Blockchain blockchain development solutions by octal Octal CMMi Logo Color

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Blockchain is an innovative technology with the power to change society and is gaining the world's attention as a technology to enhance the competitiveness of the urban economy.”

The decade has seen the exponential rise and sustainability of blockchain technology. With the world going gaga over cryptocurrency, the technology could not reach laymen beyond the shadows of cryptocurrency for a long time.

However, in the last couple of years, its potential in various industries has become apparent. Blockchain is now a disruptive transformative force redefining functioning and working in various industries. Many IT consulting companies now integrate blockchain with their solutions for the ease and convenience the technology offers.

One such IT consulting firm is Octal IT Solution.

Octal IT Solution is an IT consulting and development service-providing firm that offers meticulously crafted solutions to its clients. Being the frontrunner in transcending the boundaries of what technologies offer, the organization has expanded its services to Blockchain App Development.

Mr. Arun Goyal, MD, Octal IT Solution quotes,

“We are a technology-driven company and over the years have been a pioneer in offering innovative solutions to our clients. We at the core see Blockchain as a transformative force that has the potential to revolutionize the operations of businesses by reinforcing trust, security, and efficiency.”

The blockchain development services the organization is offering include:

1. Custom Blockchain Development

The team can design and develop custom blockchain solutions that are tailored to specific business needs. Blockchain developers work closely with clients to create solutions that align with the business objective and future scope of expansion.

2. Smart Contract Development

The team at Octal IT Solution can write and deploy self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement between the buyer and the seller written directly into the code. Hire professionals to create smart contracts dedicated to your business verticals.

3. Cryptocurrency Development

Proficient blockchain developers can create new cryptocurrencies or tokens based on existing platforms or create new networks for tokenization purposes. Crypto development services include wallet integration, ICO/STO development, token design, other regulatory standards, etc.

4. Blockchain Integration

Integrating blockchain technology into existing systems and applications to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency. This involves API development, middleware solutions, and interoperability with legacy systems.

5. Blockchain Security Audits

The blockchain development team has expertise in security edits and penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities in blockchain solutions and smart contracts. They ensure the potency and resistance of the solutions against any cyber attack or digital threats.

6. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Development

You can get DeFi solutions for decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, liquidity pools, etc. The DeFi solution providers create financial applications to operate without intermediaries, offering accessibility, and transparency to end users.

7. Supply Chain Management Solutions

The team holds expertise and experience in developing advanced blockchain-based solutions for supply chain management allowing traceable tracking of goods from production to delivery. With blockchain integrated, we can ensure chain efficiency, reduced fraud, and timely product delivery.

8. Identity Management

With blockchain-based identity management solutions, businesses can verify digital identities more easily. The identity management solutions include identity authentication, access control, and protecting privacy.

9. Consensus Algorithm Development

Get proof of work (PoW), Proof of Stake (PoS), and Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) with Blockchain solutions at Octal IT Solution. With novel consensus algorithms, the blockchain development team researches, designs, and implements secure blockchain networks.

10. Hire Dedicated Blockchain Developers

Octal IT Solution, has a team of highly skilled remote blockchain developers to assist blockchain startups and large enterprises in adopting blockchain technology and achieving blockchain supremacy. With a deep understanding of the complexities of blockchain development and a team of experienced professionals, the company offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each client.

Octal IT Solution with Blockchain app development services propels its development services to new horizons. Often associated with the FinTech industry, Blockchain has revolutionized various other business verticals by adding to the transparency, security, and efficiency of business solutions.

The blockchain development team at Octal IT Solution strives to leverage the technology in the most common business verticals that run our daily lives like healthcare, banking, etc.

The tech team associated with the firm, shares here a glimpse of how blockchain technology is transforming and revolutionizing functioning in various industries.

Top Industries Revolutionized by Blockchain

1. Finance and Banking

“The blockchain concept was pioneered within the context of cryptocurrency Bitcoin, but engineers have imagined many other ways for distributed ledger technology to streamline the world. Stock exchanges and big banks, for example, are looking at blockchain-type systems as trading settlement platforms.”

With finance and banking being the core where we need utmost security and threat management, blockchain solutions are playing a great role. Most Fintech App Development companies are using blockchain in their solutions for enhanced security and transparency. Some of the most noted elements of the FinTech industry are:

Cross-Border Payments - By eliminating the intermediaries and transaction fees Blockchain is making cross-border payment applications more feasible and accessible for users. Many companies and consortia see blockchain solutions as a promising way for cross-border payments to eliminate the high costs of transactions, multiple intermediaries, etc.

“We see blockchain as a transformative force to eliminate all the intermediaries and unidentified transaction charges for cross-border payments. Our experts are working on a cross-border payment application that

Trade Finance - With the letter of credit issuance and trade documentation shared over smart contracts, the trade finance process can easily be automated, reducing human intervention and the risks of any fraud or mismanagement.

Cryptocurrency Trading (exchange) - A blockchain solution can be developed to facilitate secure, decentralized, and efficient trading of digital assets. This solution would include features such as order matching, trade execution, liquidity provision, wallet management, and secure transactions. It would leverage smart contracts to automate trading processes and ensure transparency and immutability of transaction records.

Asset Tokenization - With the ease of liquidity, it is easier to showcase, trade, and own real-world assets in the form of tokens on blockchain platforms. This aids the accessibility and the ownership assurance of these assets making it easier for the users to track their possessions.

2. Supply Chain Management

“Blockchain technology is critical to making supply chains more efficient.”

We understand most dominant businesses are operable with well-defined supply chains. The most prominent elements of the supply chain, that can be controlled and defined by blockchain are:

Traceability - With easy traceability of products and secure transactions, the movement in the supply chain can easily be monitored, thus encouraging a transparent and authentic environment.

Counterfeit Prevention - Preventing counterfeit products is always challenging, but it can be done smoothly by making use of blockchain technology. Stakeholders can easily trace the origin and destination of the goods, and everything in between, to make sure the objects are not stolen or altered midway.

Inventory Management - With blockchain-based solutions, you can optimize your inventory system by offering a real-time understanding of stock levels and demand forecasting.

3. Healthcare

“That’s going to be the story for the next year or so: [digital health] moving from a curiosity to a research tool, to an actual mainstream, accepted clinical tool. I think it’s very exciting.”

When it comes to healthcare, data management plays a very significant role and this is where blockchain has made a revolution. Right from storing patient data with great security to providing unrevealed medical trials, blockchain has a lot to offer to the healthcare and medical industry.

Medical Records Management - Blockchain technology offers a secure system to store, centralize, access, and maintain medical records. Thus, healthcare providers across the network can access the medical history of the patient while maintaining their privacy.

With healthcare providers from various locations connected over a network, diagnosing and curing critical cases is now much easier.

Drug Traceability - Our team understands how pharmaceutical businesses need to have detailed information on the medicines and drugs they offer. We encourage pharma companies to integrate blockchain solutions with their business for a future-ready solution. Pharmaceutical companies can use blockchain to track the entire lifecycle of drugs, from manufacturing to distribution, to ensure compliance and combat counterfeit drugs.

Clinical Trials - Lab data and medical history shared over EHR are very secure. But with fraudsters finding ways to contaminate and misuse data, adding an extra security level with blockchain can be a great idea. The technology offers transparency and integrity in clinical trials by securely recording trial data, ensuring tamper-proof records.

At Octal IT Solution, the healthcare app and web development team abides by all the significant compliance and thus, we see privacy and confidentiality as the cornerstone of our development services.

4. Retail and E-Commerce

Since every industry has started utilizing the potential of blockchain, retail, and e-commerce are no exception. Apart from simple tasks like maintaining stock data and customer records, there is a lot this cutting-edge technology offers to the retail and e-commerce industry.

Supply Chain Transparency - Consumers can verify the authenticity and ethical sourcing of products through blockchain-enabled supply chain transparency.

Customer Loyalty Programs - Blockchain-based loyalty programs offer transparent reward systems, reducing fraud and enhancing customer engagement.

Digital Identity Verification - Blockchain facilitates secure and decentralized identity verification for online transactions, reducing identity theft and fraud.

5. Real Estate

The next in line is real estate. The industry is expanding severalfold and is quite influenced by the growing technology. From adapting to mobile applications to accepting Augmented Reality as its major utility, blockchain is another technology that can advance the domain.

Property Title Management - With property title management using blockchain, realtors can offer immutable records of ownership, reducing disputes and fraud. This clearly signifies more security, reduced cheating, and a more organized process.

Fractional Ownership - Real estate assets can be tokenized on the blockchain, allowing fractional ownership and enabling small investors to participate in property investment.

Smart Contracts for Real Estate Transactions - Smart contracts automate real estate transactions, including property purchase, leasing, and rental agreements, reducing paperwork and transaction costs.

6. Government and Public Sector

Voting Systems - One segment where blockchain has massive potential is elections. Since any general elections cost billions of dollars, combining hundreds of elections happening throughout the globe every year, we can potentially save trillions of dollars by using blockchain. Also, blockchain can significantly eliminate fraud voting because everything is highly transparent with this technology. Blockchain-based voting systems enhance election transparency, security, and auditability, reducing the risk of fraud and manipulation.

Identity Management - Governments can use blockchain for secure and interoperable identity management systems, improving access to public services while protecting citizen data.

Public Procurement - Blockchain ensures transparency and accountability in public procurement processes by recording procurement-related transactions and contracts on a tamper-proof ledger.

Other than these significant industries, our basic needs too are guided by blockchain and Octal IT Solution is well-equipped to offer solutions that reflect the idea of advanced technology being accessible to all.

7. Education & Academic Credential Verification

Ever since eLearning has become a trend, we have seen significant growth in mobile applications offering online learning solutions. However, there was still a huge gap in authenticity as well as property rights of educational content on these applications. Blockchain eliminates this gap quite considerably by not just ensuring the content provided is authentic, but also, that the real owner gets his due credit for his content.

Apart from this, blockchain can significantly help in conducting online examinations, identity verification, and preventing fraud.

8. Food and Restaurants

When it comes to food, safety and standardization are the utmost priority. With traditional methods, it’s very difficult and time-consuming to trace the origin of the products but it can be done quite comfortably with blockchain. Stakeholders can trace the origin of the products, from farm to fork, which increases the trust and confidence in the quality and safety of the food products.

9. Arts and Music

Piracy is the biggest enemy of the music, film, and arts industry, and it can be significantly controlled by making use of blockchain. With this technology, art owners can easily track where their pieces are used and by whom, making it easier to claim media rights. Also, the distribution of digital art becomes very simple with solutions like NFT.

The Key Takeaway!

And the list can be extended to a lot more services. The team at Octal IT Solution is thrilled to start with blockchain development as a dedicated service. They have been integrating the technology with their new solutions and with the response, taking it full time seems a profitable solution.

