E&R Publishers announce release of inspired new book by Dr. Gary Epler, Your Mind Is Not Your Brain.
The Science of Multidimensional Thinking. A Medical Doctor's Guide to Unlocking Your True Self.
Embark on a transformative journey to uncover your true authentic self and reveal the limitless mind.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E&R Publishers, New York, is proud to announce their latest release of a book they believe to be valuable to the world. A book that embeds knowledge to start people thinking and acting mindfully rather than from the highly reactive and volatile primitive brain.
While driving in traffic and suffering the effects of road rage from others, it occurred to Dr. Gary Epler that this behavioral norm is far too easy to slip into. People resorting to anger can be practiced in and normalized all too easily; therefore, the opposite must also be true: practicing to stay in your mind and not slip into the brain's ancient and primitive fight or flight response state. It was there that he began a decade-long journey to unfold what has become key principles in embedding the capability to think and act more constructively in service of a better life for all. His discoveries and revelations are documented in his new work, Your Mind is Not Your Brain—The Science of Multidimensional Thinking. A Medical Doctor's Guide to Unlocking Your True Self.
Dr. Epler says:
Embark on a transformative journey to uncover your true authentic self and reveal the limitless mind. In this groundbreaking book, Dr. Gary Epler, founder of the Eplerian Life Philosophy, shatters the long-held belief that the brain is the sole source of our thoughts, feelings, and emotions. Through a captivating blend of cutting-edge research, inspiring personal stories, and practical exercises, he guides you on an exploration of your inner self, revealing the profound knowledge beyond your physical brain. Discover the transformative energy of kindness from your heart and creativity from your mind for living an extraordinary life brimming with high energy, peak performance, and enduring joy.
Dr. Gary Epler is an internationally known Harvard Medical School professor who improves people's lives through transformational thinking and encouraging the development of their true selves. He is also a bestselling author who has impacted businesses and the lives of people throughout the world through his speaking, books, teaching, and business consulting. He is a successful serial entrepreneur, having founded and led three healthcare companies. He has developed the Eplerian Life Philosophy for a new healthy way of life at home, at work, and in the community.
Epler attended Tulane University School of Medicine, where he was a class officer and president of the Student American Medical Association. During his second year, he established an evening clinic in New Orleans' 9th Ward and he discovered a new lung fluke parasite in Colombia, South America. He did his internal medicine internship at Harlem Hospital in New York City. He served in the United States Public Health Service in the Tuberculosis Branch as a Lieutenant Commander medical officer stationed in Hawaii; National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Epler was the Indian Health Service physician at Eagle Butte, South Dakota, and the Area Project Director of a Nutritional Study in Upper Volta, Africa. He completed his internal medicine residency and pulmonary fellowship at the University Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts and he is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine. Dr. Epler earned a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree from Harvard University.
His book, Your Mind is Not Your Brain is available for purchase today April 1, 2024.
