Tim Parmeter, Founder and CEO of FranCoach, Spotlights Women’s History Month in Special Franchising 101 Podcast Episode
Tim Parmeter, FranCoach founder and CEO, wraps Women's History Month with a special episode of the Franchising 101 podcast, featuring Ali Kraus of Benetrends.ARIZONA, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Parmeter, founder and CEO of FranCoach, is closing out Women's History Month with a special episode of the Franchising 101 Podcast. This episode features Ali Kraus, VP of Marketing at Benetrends Financial, who discusses her journey into the franchising world and the importance of personal and professional branding. This effort by Parmeter is part of FranCoach's ongoing commitment to celebrating the stories of women in the franchising industry.
Tim Parmeter, a renowned expert in the franchising industry, is dedicated to promoting and supporting women in franchising. He believes that their stories and experiences are valuable and deserve to be shared. Through his Franchising 101 Podcast, Parmeter aims to provide a platform for women to share their journeys and inspire others to pursue their dreams in the franchising world.
As the month of March comes to an end, Tim Parmeter and FranCoach are proud to celebrate Women's History Month by highlighting the achievements and contributions of women in the franchising industry. Other Women’s History Month guests include Amy Addington of Woofie’s, Sherri Seiber of FranFund, and Danessa Itaya of Bio-One Inc.
This week’s special episode featuring Ali Kraus will be available on the Franchising 101 Podcast on March 28, 2024. Tune in to hear her inspiring story and learn from her valuable insights on personal and professional branding in the franchising world. For more information on FranCoach and their commitment to promoting women in franchising, visit their website at www.francoach.net.
Franchising 101 - Women in Franchising With Ali Kraus and Tim Parmeter