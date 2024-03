Official China Visit by Saudi Arabian Delegation Consolidates Vibrant Cultural Exchange

Saudi Visit to China Saudi Visit to China Saudi Film & Bona Film MoU Signing

Marks the beginning of a landmark cultural collaboration between the two countries.

This expansive partnership demonstrates our shared passion for, and dedication to, elevating culture and the arts.” — His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud

BEIJING, CHINA, March 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month’s two-day visit to China by the Saudi Minister of Culture, His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, marks the beginning of a landmark cultural collaboration between the two countries.This collaboration – cemented with the signing of multiple agreements in Beijing between different stakeholders from Saudi Arabia and China – spans all areas of culture, from films, museums and heritage, to theater, performing and visual arts, architecture and design, libraries, and traditional arts and handicrafts.It will also strengthen the knowledge and expertise of both nations, with the two countries sharing their experience across different cultural sectors.Highlights of the state visit included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China; a meeting with the President of Peking University, and the commencement of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cultural Cooperation Award; a meeting with the Bona Film Group to discuss film sector collaborations, followed by the signing of the executive program; and the selection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a guest of honor at the Beijing International Book Fair The visit also saw the launch of the Arabic Language Month in partnership with Peking University, as well as a visit to the Royal Commission of AlUla’s ‘AlUla: Wonder of Arabia’ exhibition at the Palace Museum in Beijing.His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, said: "From collaborating on projects related to the preservation of Saudi heritage, to cooperating to combat illicit trafficking of cultural artefacts, and facilitating participation in cultural festivals and events between our two countries, this expansive partnership demonstrates our shared passion for, and dedication to, elevating culture and the arts. By collaborating, we look forward to reaching new cultural heights together.”- END -Notes to Editors:About the Saudi Ministry of Culture:Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.==========================沙特文化代表团正式访华 巩固中沙友好文化交流2024 年 3 月28日,北京——3月27日至28日,沙特文化大臣巴德尔·本·阿卜杜拉·本·法尔汉·阿勒沙特亲王殿下对中国进行为期两天的访问,标志着两国之间具有里程碑意义文化合作的开始,推动沙中两国在文化领域之间的交流迈上新台阶。沙特文化大臣巴德尔亲王访华期间,与中方相关合作单位和文化组织在北京签署了多项协议,内容涵盖了众多文化领域,包括电影、博物馆、文化遗产,戏剧、表演和视觉艺术、建筑设计、图书馆和传统文化,艺术和手工艺品等等。双方希望通过此次文化合作,加强两国之间的专业文化知识沟通,分享在多领域多学科的经验和心得。此次沙特文化大臣巴德尔亲王殿下工作访问的重点包括:与中华人民共和国文化和旅游部签署谅解备忘录;与北京大学校长进行会面并启动穆罕默德·本·萨勒曼王储文化合作奖;与博纳影业集团举行会议,讨论电影行业相关合作并签署执行计划;确认沙特阿拉伯王国将作为北京国际图书博览会主宾国出席参展。此行访问中,沙特文化部还与北京大学合作启动了“阿拉伯语言月”,并参观了埃尔奥拉皇家委员会在北京故宫博物院举办的“埃尔奥拉:阿拉伯半岛的奇迹绿洲”展览。沙特文化大臣巴德尔·本·阿卜杜拉·本·法尔汉·阿勒沙特亲王殿下表示:“我们两国广泛的伙伴关系涵盖了从合作保护沙特文化遗产项目,到共同打击非法贩运文物,以及为参与文化节活动提供相关便利等方方面面。这充分体现了我们对推广文化与艺术的共同热情和奉献精神。通过合作,我们共同期待达到新的文化高度。”媒体垂询,敬请联系:沙特阿拉伯文化部media@moc.gov.sa-完-关于沙特文化部:沙特阿拉伯拥有悠久的历史,和深厚的文化艺术底蕴。沙特阿拉伯文化部致力于发展文化经济,丰富本地民众与游客的生活及体验。文化部和其11个文化委员会肩负着推动沙特实现文化变革的重要使命。部门将通过构建丰富多彩的文化生态,激发创新活力、释放文化经济潜能并启迪全新灵感。