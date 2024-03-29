Saudi Ministry of Culture Announces Commencement of The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cultural Cooperation Award
His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, and Mr. Gong Qihuang, President of Peking University
This is a fundamental pillar for building cultural bridges and enhancing bilateral ties between China and Saudi Arabia, through the arts, literature, and academic research.”BEIJING, CHINA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Culture has announced the commencement of The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cultural Cooperation Award between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of China. The award will foster creative cultural cooperation and further cultural dialogue between Saudi Arabia and China, by supporting cultural convergence, and introducing both countries achievements to the academic, cultural, media, literary, and artistic communities.
— Saudi Minister of Culture
The award recognises the contribution of Chinese and Saudi researchers, artists, linguists, and translators, and offer a grant to each winner, to support their valuable ongoing work. The program also enhances collaboration and shared creative production between the two nations.
Following today's announcement, a meeting between His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, and Mr. Gong Qihuang, President of Peking University to emphasize Peking University’s pivotal role in furthering cultural collaboration between the Kingdom and the People’s Republic of China.
His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, said: "The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cultural Cooperation Award is a fundamental pillar for building cultural bridges and enhancing bilateral ties between China and Saudi Arabia, through the arts, literature, and academic research. I am delighted to announce the commencement of the awards, which will celebrate the cultural heritage of our two countries and pave the way for ongoing partnership, encouraging a deeper appreciation and understanding."
A Beacon for Cultural Exchange
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cultural Cooperation Award consists of four main categories:
Research and studies in cultural areas: Including intellectual, literary, historical, artistic, and social research
Artistic and creative works: Including literature, visual and musical arts, short films and technical or scientific creativity
Translations between the two languages of Arabic and Chinese: Including ISBN identified works in the fields of culture, history, literature, and the arts
The cultural personality of the year: Given to one individual from both countries, who has made an outstanding contribution to culture in terms of their creativity, knowledge and leadership
With the additional categories of Young Researcher, Young Creator, and Young Translator, designed to encourage Saudi and Chinese young people to engage in cross-cultural communication.
Nominations are accepted from Saudi and Chinese individuals as well as governmental, private, and non-profit institutions, and can be submitted by completing the nomination form that will be available on the award website.
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cultural Cooperation Award will culminate in an annual ceremony, celebrating the two nations shared cultural talent, and celebrating the winners in each category.
About the Saudi Ministry of Culture:
Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.
Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.
沙特文化代表团正式访华 巩固中沙友好文化交流
2024 年 3 月28日，北京——3月27日至28日，沙特文化大臣巴德尔·本·阿卜杜拉·本·法尔汉·阿勒沙特亲王殿下对中国进行为期两天的访问，标志着两国之间具有里程碑意义文化合作的开始，推动沙中两国在文化领域之间的交流迈上新台阶。
沙特文化大臣巴德尔亲王访华期间，与中方相关合作单位和文化组织在北京签署了多项协议，内容涵盖了众多文化领域，包括电影、博物馆、文化遗产，戏剧、表演和视觉艺术、建筑设计、图书馆和传统文化，艺术和手工艺品等等。双方希望通过此次文化合作，加强两国之间的专业文化知识沟通，分享在多领域多学科的经验和心得。
此次沙特文化大臣巴德尔亲王殿下工作访问的重点包括：与中华人民共和国文化和旅游部签署谅解备忘录；与北京大学校长进行会面并启动穆罕默德·本·萨勒曼王储文化合作奖；与博纳影业集团举行会议，讨论电影行业相关合作并签署执行计划；确认沙特阿拉伯王国将作为北京国际图书博览会主宾国出席参展。
此行访问中，沙特文化部还与北京大学合作启动了“阿拉伯语言月”，并参观了埃尔奥拉皇家委员会在北京故宫博物院举办的“埃尔奥拉：阿拉伯半岛的奇迹绿洲”展览。
沙特文化大臣巴德尔·本·阿卜杜拉·本·法尔汉·阿勒沙特亲王殿下表示：“我们两国广泛的伙伴关系涵盖了从合作保护沙特文化遗产项目，到共同打击非法贩运文物，以及为参与文化节活动提供相关便利等方方面面。这充分体现了我们对推广文化与艺术的共同热情和奉献精神。通过合作，我们共同期待达到新的文化高度。”
关于沙特文化部：
沙特阿拉伯拥有悠久的历史，和深厚的文化艺术底蕴。沙特阿拉伯文化部致力于发展文化经济，丰富本地民众与游客的生活及体验。文化部和其11个文化委员会肩负着推动沙特实现文化变革的重要使命。部门将通过构建丰富多彩的文化生态，激发创新活力、释放文化经济潜能并启迪全新灵感。
