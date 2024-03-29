Saudi Film Commission Signs Memorandum of Understanding with China’s Bona Film Group
MoU will Explore the Establishment of a Film Fund and Distribution of Saudi Films in ChinaBEIJING, CHINA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Film Commission has signed a Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bona Film Group from the People's Republic of China.
This partnership was signed during the official visit of His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Film Commission to China, aiming to explore collaborative opportunities across film distribution, exhibition, and talent development.
The signing was attended by His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud with Abdullah Al Eyaf the CEO of the Film Commission, Qi Zhi the CFO of the Bona Film Group, with the presence of Bona Film Group executive director Jiang Defu, and Chinese actress and singer Li Bingbing.
The MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, including investment in the film industry, The MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, including investment in the film industry, exploring the potential establishment of a joint film fund dedicated to cinematic endeavors, and collaborating on the distribution of Saudi films in China. It also explores talent development opportunities for Saudi filmmakers in Bona Film Group productions and Chinese film education institutions.
The Film Commission aims to develop the film industry, enhance local production, and showcase Saudi films in alignment with this partnership. Also, The Commission encourages investment, stimulates content production, facilitates talent development, and champions regulatory frameworks. This momentous agreement reflects the Commission’s unwavering dedication to fostering global partnerships and leveraging cultural exchanges as a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.
Established in 1999, Bona Film Group has become one of the most prominent film distribution and production companies in the Chinese film industry. With a portfolio boasting blockbuster successes and a commitment to international cultural exchange, Bona Film Group exemplifies excellence and innovation in the global cinematic landscape.
Saudi Arabia and China have a splendid history of mutual cultural collaboration, such as having China as a guest of honor at the Janadriyah Cultural Festival in 2013 under the title “Splendid China” and the organization of the “Roads of Arabia: Archeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia Exhibit” at the Beijing National Museum, as well as the attendance of King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the opening ceremony of the King Abdulaziz Public Library branch at Peking University, the first library’s branch in a non-Arab country, finally culminating in the collaborations by the announcement of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China during His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to China in 2019.
------------------------------------
沙特电影委员会与博纳影业签署谅解备忘录，共同探讨沙中电影合作
2024 年 3 月27日，北京——沙特电影委员会与中国博纳影业集团在北京签署了谅解备忘录。此次备忘录是在沙特文化大臣兼电影委员会主席巴德尔·本·阿卜杜拉·本·法尔汉·阿勒沙特亲王殿下正式访华期间签署的，旨在探索沙中两国在电影发行、放映和人才发展方面的合作机会。
巴德尔亲王殿下与沙特电影委员会首席执行官阿卜杜拉·艾亚夫、博纳影业集团首席财务官齐志出席了签字仪式，在场还有博纳影业集团执行董事姜德福和中国著名演员兼歌手李冰冰，共同见证了沙中电影行业深度合作的重要时刻。
这份谅解备忘录为双方即将深度合作的重要领域作出了规划，包括对电影产业的投资，探索建立专门用于促进电影产业发展的联合电影基金会，以及沙特电影在中国的发行传播计划。除此之外，备忘录还为沙特电影制片人在博纳影业集团和中国电影教育机构中探索人才发展提供了机会。
在这一合作基础上，电影委员会将进一步发展电影工业、加强本地制作并宣介沙特电影。此外，委员会还将鼓励投资、激励内容制作、支持人才发展并倡导完善相关监管法规。这一重要协议反映了委员会坚定不移地致力于通过国际合作开展文化交流为实现沙特2030年 愿景目标奠定坚实基础。
博纳影业集团成立于1999年，现已成为中国电影行业最著名的电影发行和制作公司之一。博纳影业集团凭借取得巨大成功的投资组合和对国际文化交流的承诺，成为全球电影领域卓越和创新的典范。
沙特阿拉伯和中国有着辉煌的文化合作历史。2013年，中国作为主宾国参加了以“锦绣中华”为主题的杰纳第利亚文化节，并在中国国家博物馆举行了“阿拉伯之路——沙特出土文物展”，萨勒曼·本·阿卜杜勒-阿齐兹国王访华并出席了北京大学阿卜杜勒-阿齐兹国王公共图书馆分馆的开幕式，这是该图书馆的首个非阿拉伯国家分馆。2019 年，穆罕默德·本·萨勒曼王储殿下访华期间，宣布设立旨在鼓励沙中文化合作的穆罕默德·本·萨勒曼王储奖。
媒体垂询，敬请联系：
沙特阿拉伯文化部
media@moc.gov.sa
-完-
关于沙特文化部：
沙特阿拉伯拥有悠久的历史，和深厚的文化艺术底蕴。沙特阿拉伯文化部致力于发展文化经济，丰富本地民众与游客的生活及体验。文化部和其11个文化委员会肩负着推动沙特实现文化变革的
MOC Media
Ministry of Culture
media@moc.gov.sa