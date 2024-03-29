Molecular Cytogenetics Market Updates : Asia-Pacific Region is Predicted to Grow at the Highest CAGR during 2021-2031

Molecular Cytogenetics Market

By technique, the comparative genomic hybridization is to grow at fastest rate of CAGR during the forecast period in the global molecular cytogenetics market

Depending on end user, the clinical and research laboratories segment was highest contributor in 2021 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Molecular Cytogenetics Market size was estimated at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 5.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The report is exclusively meant to help the readers with a comprehensive valuation of industry analysis and trends

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝑴𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝑪𝒚𝒕𝒐𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2%-5% of all live births are affected by genetic disorders and congenital abnormalities, contributing to up to 30% of pediatric hospital admissions in industrialized countries. The substantial prevalence and considerable economic impact of genetic disorders and cancer, coupled with the escalating healthcare expenditure, have resulted in a heightened adoption of molecular cytogenetic products. These products find widespread utilization in various organizations, including clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other relevant entities.

Moreover, the expansion in approval rates for diagnostic procedures linked to molecular cytogenetics in developing regions, a heightened prevalence of congenital abnormalities, increased emphasis from government organizations on funding research, and a rising awareness regarding diagnosis and treatment options are propelling the growth of trends in the molecular cytogenetics market. The market’s expansion is further expected to be fueled by the introduction of advanced diagnostic technologies by biotechnology firms, a growing demand for precise diagnosis of severe cancer diseases, and the presence of skilled personnel and trained pathologists in developed nations.

Nevertheless, the molecular cytogenetics industry is poised to face significant constraints in the foreseeable future, primarily due to the elevated costs associated with equipment and technologies, posing challenges for both products and services in this sector.

The global molecular cytogenetics market undergoes thorough analysis across product, technique, application, end user, and region. The report meticulously examines segments and their sub-segments using both tabular and graphical representations. Investors and market players stand to benefit from this comprehensive breakdown, enabling them to formulate strategies based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments outlined in the report.

In terms of product, the consumables segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global molecular cytogenetics market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2031. Conversely, the software and services segment is poised to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

By product, the consumables segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By technique, the comparative genomic hybridization segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By application, the genetic disorders segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and on the other hand the personalized medicines segment is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the clinical and research laboratories segment was highest contributor in 2021 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America holds the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.