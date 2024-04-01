mxHERO Announces Distribution Partnership with Japan-based Marubeni IT Solutions
mxHERO's strategic alliance boosts APAC email management innovation with Marubeni ITSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, mxHERO, Incorporated, creator of the Mail2Cloud Intelligent Email Management platform, announced a distribution partnership with Japan-based Marubeni IT Solutions.
Under the new partnership, MARUBENI IT SOLUTIONS will provide go-to-market leadership and technology enablement for enterprise and public-sector agency acquisition and deployment of the mxHERO technology suite for customers in Japan and Asia-Pacific. mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud integrates with all customer email systems and allows for bespoke deployments of mxHERO to support inbound, outbound (PPAP), and at-rest email content capture automation to allow for automated ingestion of email body, metadata, and attachment payloads into the world’s leading content management platform suites including the powerful Box Content Cloud.
“mxHERO’s partnership with MARUBENI IT SOLUTIONS will extend mxHERO’s reach as we continue to expand our presence and commitment to our customers in Japan. Under this distribution partnership, customers in Japan will be able to acquire mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud subscription to support the automated capture of critical email content. MARUBENI IT SOLUTIONS is a leader in the technology sector, and through this partnership, we will extend customer success outcomes for improved email-centric security, sustainability, workflow automation, cost-takeouts, and improved content convergence capabilities to power up the Future of Work in the age of AI. We are excited about this partnership and our collective ability to extend mxHERO’s full capabilities to our customers in Japan and beyond in partnership with the capable team at MARUBENI IT SOLUTIONS.” said Alexis Panagides, Co-Founder and CEO of mxHERO.
“mxHERO is fully compatible with the Box Content Cloud allowing for critical content to be accessible via secure Box links from any device and from anywhere at any time. We believe that this is a valuable product for our customers that achieves both usability and security outcomes. One valuable aspect of mxHERO is that it is cloud-enabled (requiring no software) and can be rapidly deployed to achieve customer success and time-to-value goals. We are confident that our company, Marubeni IT Solutions, will continue to introduce PPAP and other core mxHERO capabilities to Japanese companies that want to rapidly advance their measures against PPAP and broad-based email capture use cases. By leveraging the technical capabilities of our engineer-led team, we will promote sales expansion of mxHERO to achieve these customer success goals.” said Takashi Ikeda, President & CEO of Marubeni IT Solutions.
“Content is the foundational catalyst for customers to advance their workflow automation outcomes powered by platforms like the Box Content Cloud. With the native mxHERO integration, clients can expand their unstructured data access within Box (to be inclusive of valuable email-based content) – thereby advancing the potential for cost reductions, intelligent workflow automation, and enterprise email security and powering up their future Generative AI potential. As a pioneer in the Intelligent Email Management space, mxHERO offers a differentiated solution over plug-ins and point solutions due to our native integration with Box and our ability to support at-rest, inbound, and outbound email capture automation. This is game-changing for customers as they re-imagine their unstructured data architecture. We are excited about this partnership with the capable team at Marubeni IT Solutions,” said Don Hammons, Chief Customer Officer and EVP for Global Alliances at mxHERO.
As of the date of this announcement, mxHERO is now available via Marubeni IT Solutions and assigned sub-resellers as may be applicable.
About Marubeni IT Solutions:
Marubeni IT Solutions provides robust technology offerings to meet the current and emerging needs of its global customers to accelerate towards meaningful business outcomes. The firm represents a new breed of professionals providing the motivational power for the future of information technology. https://www.marubeni-itsol.com/
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a technology firm based in San Francisco, California (USA), and it is the creator of the intelligent email management platform Mail2Cloud. With APAC-J offices and staff located in Tokyo, Japan, the firm is heavily invested in their APAC-J-based operations in support of customer success outcomes for improved email security, content workflow automation, cost-reductions, sustainability outcomes, and as an unstructured data ingestion catalyst for the future of work and Generative AI outcomes for clients. www.mxhero.com/japan
Bruno Santos
mxHERO Inc.
+1 415-942-8211
email us here