SAUDI ARAMCO Approves the Use of Electro Scan for Leak Detection of Buried Non-Metallic Piping

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to 36.4 million people and home to SAUDI ARAMCO.

Electro Scan provides a comprehensive suite of machine-intelligent tools to assess pressurized and unpressurized pipelines.

Oil and gas refineries have become a new market for Electro Scan's non-acoustic technology, especially as customers have found that acoustic sensors are unable to overcome high noise levels at plants and unable to accurately locate or quantify leaks in fiberglass pipes.

Pipes buried in sand easily allows Electro Scan emissions to exit out of pipe defects and return to above ground receivers to precisely locate and quantify the size of each leak in a pipe.