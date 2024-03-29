Asigra Highlights Five Best Practices and the Right Tools for Protecting SaaS Apps as World Backup Day Returns
Leading Cloud Backup Provider Advocates Safeguarding Data with SaaSAssure as SaaS App Ecosystem Lacks Proper Data RecoveryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra, a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery with solutions that include Tigris Ultra Secure Backup and SaaSAssure Data Protection, is emphasizing the importance of enterprise-grade SaaS backup strategies as World Backup Day(1) approaches on March 31st. With the prediction of significant adoption of SaaS applications globally by Statista and other research firms, the company is stressing the importance of implementing enterprise-grade backup processes to safeguard critical SaaS data against loss, a potential breach, or compliance risks.
"In 2023, the software as a service (SaaS) market was estimated to be worth approximately $197 billion U.S. dollars and is expected to reach $232 billion U.S. dollars by the end of 2024,” according to Statista. "The overall SaaS market is expected to continue growing as organizations of all sizes around the world adopt SaaS solutions for a variety of business functions. Among these are solutions for customer resource management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as web hosting and eCommerce."(2)
Increasingly, the challenge has been that the vast majority of SaaS data workloads are not properly protected by the SaaS provider. This is because of the shared responsibility model in place by most providers for the protection of data by customers using their applications. Lack of information about the shared responsibility model and cloud security model, regarding the need of the user to protect their own data has resulted in the loss of critical data for many organizations.
World Backup Day serves as an annual reminder for individuals and organizations to prioritize the protection of their valuable digital information. Originating as a grassroots initiative, it has grown into a global awareness day, underscoring the essential practice of regular data backups.
In support, Asigra is championing the following five best practices for SaaS backup as organizations worldwide mark this occasion:
1. Comprehensive Coverage: Ensure your backup solution covers the broadest number of critical SaaS applications used within your organization. This includes email platforms, CRM systems, collaborative tools, and any industry-specific applications.
2. Regular and Automated Backups: Implement automated backup schedules that run at regular intervals. This minimizes the risk of significant data loss between backups and ensures data is current and recoverable.
3. Secure Backup Storage: Utilize encrypted storage solutions for your backups to protect against unauthorized access, breaches, and threats such as ransomware. Consider the benefits of both on-premises and cloud storage to optimize security and accessibility.
4. Testing and Verification: Regularly test your backup processes and recovery procedures to ensure they are effective and that data can be restored quickly. This step is crucial for minimizing downtime in the event of an incident.
5. Compliance and Governance: Adhere to regulatory requirements and industry standards relevant to your organization’s data management practices. This includes understanding the geographical location of stored data and ensuring backups comply with legal obligations.
“As we observe World Backup Day, let us remind ourselves of the critical role that data plays in our operations and the potentially devastating impact of data loss,” said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. “Implementing these practices is not just about mitigating risks; it's about ensuring business resilience and continuity. In support, we are committed to empowering organizations with the tools and knowledge to protect these valuable digital assets."
Asigra continues to lead by example, providing cutting-edge, secure backup solutions tailored to meet the challenges of modern data management and protection needs. For those challenged with providing enterprise-grade protection for their SaaS environments, SaaSAssure has emerged as a pioneering solution to ensure recovery. Drawing from over three decades of innovation and expertise in backup technology, it is designed to address the critical need for the protection and recovery of SaaS workloads. The subscription-based solution offers a robust framework for safeguarding business-critical SaaS data across various organizations. This commitment extends to providing the backup, recovery, security, and compliance of such data, reflecting Asigra's longstanding expertise in data protection.
About Asigra
Asigra has been a trusted leader in ultra-secure, award-winning on-premises-cloud backup/recovery software since 1986. Our solutions empower organizations globally to swiftly recover their data from anywhere, facilitated by an extensive network of IT service providers. Building on over 30 years of technology expertise, the company’s all-new SaaSAssure is now the first to provide a universal platform for the protection, recovery, security, and compliance of business-critical SaaS data. Explore the full capabilities of SaaSAssure at www.SaaSAssure.com.
(1) World Backup Day, https://www.worldbackupday.com/en
(2) Statista, Public Cloud Application Services/Software as a Service (SaaS) End-User Spending Worldwide
https://www.statista.com/statistics/505243/worldwide-software-as-a-service-revenue/
